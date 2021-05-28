The best profile of Aleida Núñez, wearing tight jeans! | Instagram

The beautiful actress Originally from Lagos de Moreno, Mexico and who is also a singer and model, she conquered her fans again thanks to two photos, Aleida Núñez decided to share two photos in which she shows her best profile and with it her huge and round charms.

The full name of the beautiful actress is Aleida Araceli Núñez Flores, but in show business we only know her by her first and last name, a short and easy to remember name, quite practical for any celebrity who is a star, it is an excellent strategy for anyone to remember names.

He recently shared this photo on May 26 on his official Instagram account where we have seen a large number of photos parade and also some videos where Aleida Nunez give us a little more of his exquisite figureWhether with tight, loose or very few clothes, the model and actress always manages to surprise her fans.

In this recent publication it is shown in two flirty photos In the same image, in both she is in profile and is that as you well know Aleida is also a businesswoman, recently she launched a line of jeans and leggings that she continually models to promote herself.

Read also: Beautiful mermaid! Ana Cheri forgets her swimsuit on the beach

This promotional technique is used by several celebrities, a clear example of this is also Kim Kardashian, Kimberly Loaiza, Kylie Jenner, at the time Joselyn Cano and even Celia Lora, they take advantage of their own popularity to promote their products, with this they not only save money on model so they get bigger profit.

In the photo you see on the left, she is wearing a pink tank top that reaches a little below her charms, the jeans they are wearing are up to the waist, it has a wide waistband that helps to mark the waist, in addition to the seams on the sides that make a flattering effect for your hips and back charms, so that your legs look even more stylized wearing nude colored pointed sneakers.

It may interest you: Linda in red Maribel Guardia, today they celebrate her birthday

The place where he is in the first photo seems to be his house, it is reloaded in a kind of railing with some plants on the outside, it gives us a quite fresh aspect.

For the photo on the right, she has a totally different outfit from the first one, she is wearing leggings that look like latex and a short jacket also of the same material, as for the footwear she has closed ankle boots in black and the material is patent leather.

The place where the second photo was taken is on the beach, but Aleida Núñez is not in the sand and white stones that are noticeable when paying attention to the image, but to one side near a platform perhaps.

Read also: Kimberly Loaiza looks tight dress that enhances her figure

Both pieces are part of his line and he is promoting them with a 20% discount, in addition to offering free shipping to all of Mexico, he mentions in his description that the promotion is valid throughout the country.

Aleida Núñez as well as many other personalities took advantage of their fame to launch products to the market and thus have an extra income, as a result we have a successful entrepreneur and businesswoman, surely any project that she undertakes will be successful as she has shown us so far with a little their photos.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Several of her followers have asked the cost of her clothes and others have only been hypnotized by her beauty, excited to see her show off her charms with tight clothing, as she has done several times already.

The actress has an Instagram account where she models all her styles of her clothes, surely you will be interested in knowing some of them or simply enjoying seeing her pose in a flirty way.