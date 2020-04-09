Xiaomi celebrates this week the My Fan Festival, a party in which it tries to thank the support that consumers provide year after year. They have reasons to do so, they are 10 years old and during this 2019 they have exceeded all their income figures, growing 17.7% over last year.

On the official site of the company you can find special discounts on smartphones and all kinds of products. But that is not all, in addition to the Xiaomi Mi Stores (which, circumstantially, are offering online service at the sites https://mistore.bymitu.com/, www.mistore-dphone.com and https: // mistore. mytechretail.com), you will also enjoy offers on sites such as Alcampo, Amazon, Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, FNAC, MediaMarkt, Movistar, PcComponentes, Phone House and Worten. Today we bring you a selection of gadgets that will be on sale between April 7 and 12 on the official Xiaomi page.

My Smart Band 4

The smart bracelet is, year after year, one of the best wearables you can buy. Not surprisingly, its worldwide sales success proves it. The Mi Band 4 has a 0.95-inch color AMOLED display and features it shares with higher priced devices. It comes with a heart rate sensor, water and dust resistance, and a battery that promises up to 20 days of use. Find it for € 29.99.

My True Wireless EarBuds

Xiaomi wireless headphones come with a small case in which you can store them, also load them. They have a minimalist and attractive design, marked by that white color that we see so much in the Chinese firm. Are compatible with Bluetooth 5.0have touch controls and they promise great sound quality plus stereo experience. Available on the official Xiaomi page for € 31.99.

My Air Purifier H2

It is one of the most curious products in its catalog. We talk about an air purifier that will be responsible for filtering up to 99.97% of the particles that you breathe habitually. In addition to being ultra quiet and have a pretty attractive designIt is capable of cleaning the air of a 20 square meter room in just 11 minutes. Cleaner air can help people with allergies and respiratory problems, you can have it with a 20% discount. Get it for only 103,99 €.

My Home Security Camera

Add this smart product to your home by € 31.99. Xiaomi’s security camera It is capable of recording in Full HD and has a 360 degree view. Furthermore, thanks to its video encoding technology It offers smooth streaming and reduced use of bandwidth.

My LED Desk Lamp

The Xiaomi lamp does what any other lamp illuminates. However, it has been designed not to emit an always stable light, with a color temperature and brightness that you can customize. In addition, you can choose between 4 lighting modes: Focus mode, Reading mode, Computer mode and Child mode. You can configure everything easily with the Xiaomi Mi Home application. By € 31.99 only between April 7 and 12.

My Body Composition Scale 2

Yes, Xiaomi also has a smart scale. It is already the second edition, which will provide a lot of information about your body just by weighing yourself. Is able to measure up to 13 metrics of your body structure, among which we find the percentage of fat, muscle mass, humidity rate, basal metabolism, physical age and even bone mass. It can be yours for € 27.99.

