Even on days of pandemic due to coronavirus, we have the possibility to enjoy our video game favorites. The fact is that, to do so, we will have to have a computer to match. Therefore, if you are thinking of acquiring one, or putting it together on your own, we are going to recommend some of the better GPUs offered by the market. Enough hardwares to run the titles you want.

Of course, the options in this segment are hundreds. We can take a look at sites like Amazon or other technology resellers to check it out. However, several may have been outdated. And others may be more expensive than you actually need.

The best thing is that you review the alternatives that we are going to offer you, to keep the one that best suits what you are looking for. We will make a technical file of each of them, also indicating their strengths, the main reasons why you should acquire them.

The best GPUs 2020

MSI Gaming GeForce GT 710

We start with a suggestion for all those who are only looking for something basic, not demanding. The MSI Gaming GeForce GT 710 GPU is a great solution for day to day if we have a short budget. But if your idea is to enjoy video games, you should keep reading, because there are others for you.

Architecture: Nvidia Kepler Clock Speed: 954 MHz VRAM: 2GB GDDR3 Ports: 1 VGA, 1 DVI-D, 1 HDM Recommended power supply rating: 300W

XFX AMD RX 570 4GB

Here we already have one of the best cheap GPUs if you want to launch games in 1080p resolution. Within its price segment it is one of the most powerful, and the performance is even higher than expected. In fact, it is a very successful evolution of the RX 560, which was also very successful.

Architecture: AMD Polaris Clock Speed: Up to 1284 MHz VRAM: 4GB GDDR5 Ports: 3 DP, 1 HDMI, 1 DVI-D Recommended Power Supply Power: 500W

XFX AMD RX 590 8GB

For the general public, this is the best GPU that we can get for less than 200 euros in price. Like the previous one, it can run games at 1080p, reaching in some cases up to 1440p.

Its 8 GB of VRAM make it a good choice if you intend to use virtual reality games, or aspire to enjoy higher resolution textures than with the previous ones.

Architecture: AMD Polaris Clock Speed: up to 1565 MHz VRAM: 8GB GDDR5 Ports: 3 DP, 1 HDMI, 1 DVI-D Recommended Power Supply Power: 500W

Gigabyte Nvidia GTX 1660 Super

The GTX 1660 Super is a renewal of the well-known GTX 1660, improving issues such as VRAM. Of course, to get to 1440p games or virtual reality, you will have to force it a lot.

For lovers of Nvidia architectures instead of AMD, an alternative to the XFX AMD RX 590 8GB.

Regardless, it’s a GPU that ensures years of good performance for frequent tasks.

Architecture: Nvidia Turing Clock Speed: Up to 1830 MHz VRAM: 6GB GDDR6 Ports: 3 DP, 1 HDM Recommended Power Supply Power: 450W

Sapphire AMD Radeon Pulse RX 5600 XT

We are still within what we could consider mid-range. Some of the best GPUs for affordable prices that can handle almost everything we ask for. In price quality, and thinking about 1440p titles, few can reach this Sapphire AMD Radeon Pulse RX 5600 XT.

Although a little more expensive than the previous ones, we can say that the investment is worth it if you have the money. The approximately 100 euros difference translate into incomparable gross power.

Architecture: AMD Navi Clock Speed: Up to 1750 MHz VRAM: 6GB GDDR6 Ports: 3 DP, 1 HDM Recommended Power Supply Power: 500W

EVGA Nvidia RTX 2060 KO Edition

The EVGA Nvidia RTX 2060 KO Edition is perfect if you want to play video games, or dedicate yourself to editing video at home. In either of these two cases, it will be sufficient to resolve all the actions requested.

Architecture: Nvidia Turing Clock Speed: Up to 1680 MHz VRAM: 6GB GDDR6 Ports: 1 DP, 1 HDMI, 1 DVI-D Recommended Power Supply Power: 500W

What else to know about the best GPUs?

In general, we can say that we have ordered these GPUs from the least to the most powerful. In other words, it’s the latter that you should take home if you want the best performance.

But there is also a question that everyone asks:

Is Nvidia or AMD better?

As is often the case in these technological dichotomies, there is no single valid answer. Both have their own fans, although if we talk about gross power, we must point out that AMD is a bit ahead. This, because their architectures are specifically oriented to the world of games.

However, you will have seen that we have quoted GPUs from both architectures, so you can choose the one you want. Actually, as we said before, it is already a selection of the best GPUs for each option.

