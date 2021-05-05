The best posture correctors to relieve contractures and other back injuries

What kind of benefits do back correctors bring?

The functions of a postural corrector they are not lost on anyone, but do you really know the advantage to get one of these garments?

They strengthen the muscles. Make that our muscles gain resistance to combat the bad postures we adopt on a day-to-day basis.

They improve posture. Most of the muscle aches in the back, shoulders Y neck They come from bad posture. These garments help correct it and alleviate all those contractures.

They stimulate muscle memory. Muscle memory allows us to strengthen the weakest areas of our muscles, preventing injuries avoidable, contractures Y slouching.

What are the causes of poor posture?

It is true that a postural corrector will help you correct bad posture, but it doesn’t hurt that you know the Principal reasons why these annoying pains appear:

Sit bad. Especially in a sedentary lifestyle, not sitting correctly when we work, study or eat, causes, in the long run, contractures and pains that we will need to treat.

Digital life. Digital life affects a sedentary style in which we spend hours in front of the television and the computer. The classic posture we adopt to handle the mobile phone does not help either, since it favors the appearance of contractures in the shoulders, neck and back.

Overweight. Another of the most important reasons for bad posture is overweight. It is important being close to our ideal weight, because, otherwise, our muscles will have to support more weight than they should.

Risks of having bad posture

And in case you haven’t noticed yet, the bad postures have their risks in the form of pains, contractures and others injuries:

Injuries Adopt a wrong posture when we watch TV or we work usually affects the appearance of injuries to the back, shoulders or neck. Which always translates into a visit to the doctor’s office.

Pains These injuries carry significant pain, which are what make us think that maybe we should correct our bad postures.

Bulging belly Because of poor posture, it is easy for our belly tends to lean forward. To avoid this, you need a posture corrector.

Lumbar girdle or back corrector? Which is better?

The lumbar girdles are intended for avoid pain in the lumbago muscles. They consist of elastic straps that we will adjust in the lower part of the back. For their part, back correctors serve to align the spine, avoiding pain in the shoulder and neck areas.

What are the most popular brands on the market?

One of the drawbacks of looking for the back corrector appropriate is that there are so many manufacturers that it is difficult to decide. Therefore, we have separated the chaff from the wheat, so that you do not waste time looking for the trademarks that are really worth it:

Wotek. Its concealers are intended to be used both in the office and when playing sports. Mainly, because all its models are of the highest quality.

BeFit24. With some really competitive prices, the catalog of this manufacturer stands out for its great variety of models.

Isermeo. It is a brand specialized in orthopedic material, so your concealers will work like the best on the market.

Where to buy a quality back corrector at a good price?

Little more can we tell you about posture correctors. The only thing, point out a few points of sale to which you can go:

Posture correctors on Amazon. If you want a posture corrector for now, no one will get you home faster than Amazon. Also, you can find quality models at very affordable prices.

Postural correctors in El Corte Inglés. Although El Corte Inglés also guarantees you the best of the best. If you are looking for a posture corrector and you still don’t know which one to decide on, this may be your surface.

Posture correctors in Decathlon. And if you prefer to be left in the hands of sports experts, in Decathlon you can find the corrector that your back needs.