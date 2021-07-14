The best portable projectors for your office … and your summer

Faced with large screens and huge televisions, companies that opt ​​for a whole new generation of portable projectors, have advantages such as comfort, portability and flexibility, while maintaining others such as image quality, connectivity and even characteristics of Smart TV .

Ideal for projecting corporate videos, holding video conferences, sales presentations and all kinds of events, these projectors have the additional advantage that they can “travel” with us in summer and become great allies when it comes to setting up home theater sessions. .

Depending on features such as connectivity, image quality, battery life and compatibility with all types of applications and platforms, these are the ones we recommend.

For the more premium: Epson EpiqVision Mini Ef11 laser projector

If what we want is a high quality portable projector, designed to last a long time and the price is not a problem, then the Epson EpiqVision Mini Ef11 It is one of the great options that we can consider.

With 1080p resolution and equipped with projection technology 3LCD, This projector stands out for the superb image quality that it offers in practically all scenarios, from “home theater”, organization of live events and yes, also PowerPoint … with a power of 1,000 lumens and an ideal diagonal of between 30 and 150 inches.

In the field of connectivity, it integrates easily with the main streaming devices such as Apple TV, Amazon FireTV or Android TV. It includes an HDMI port to make projecting content even easier and includes built-in speakers. Price: From 800 euros on Amazon

Best at 720p: Anker Nebula Mars II Pro 500

If having 1080p is not one of the killer features that we ask of a portable projector and we are willing to sacrifice some quality in exchange for a product that is truly balanced in its value for money, then few products are going to offer us more than this. Anker Nebula Mars II Pro 500.

This projector, which we can easily move thanks to its integrated handle, offers us 500 lumens, a resolution of 720p a diagonal that can reach up to 150 inches and three hours of battery life. In the connectivity section, it includes support for both HDMI and USB, working without problems with any laptop, but also with any console and other compatible devices. In the software section, it offers Android 7.1, a somewhat outdated operating system for these times, but sufficient for be able to run applications like Netflix or HBO without problems.

In terms of sound, it includes two double 10W sound diaphragms, with powerful bass and allowing an “immersive” experience in medium spaces. If we need more, we can also pair our audio system via Bluetooth. Price: From 600 euros on Amazon

The smartest: ViewSonic M2 portable smart mini projector

The ViewSonic M2 portable smart mini projector is a great 1080p projector that comes in a really compact and small footprint. Equipped with LED technology, it offers up to 1,200 lumens and a 100-inch diagonal, with sharp colors and deep contrasts.

This projector stands out above all in the field of connectivity and its more “smart” features, presenting itself as a true “smart TV” with integrated WiFi and its own application store. In other words: all we need is an Internet connection to be able to fully enjoy any content.

Its more “smart” features are completed with support for Amazon Alexa and the Google assistant, as well as HDMI and USB-C connectivity for any device we can imagine. In the audio section, it offers dual built-in Harman Kardon speakers and Bluetooth connectivity. Price: From 600 euros on Amazon

Best for outdoors: BenQ GS2 Wireless mini portabable projector

One of the problems we may experience with a projector is discovering that while it ‘behaves’ indoors, it suffers much more in providing a good outdoor experience when faced with ‘the elements’. This is not the case with this BenQ GS2, as it is more than ready to respond to any eventuality.

Built solid and compact, it withstands drops of up to half a meter and is IPX2 certified, keeping you safe even in light rain. With a resolution of 1080p LED and a power of 500 lumens, perhaps its weakest point is in the software section, since it equips Android 6.0 and the Apptoide application store.

In return, it offers WiFi connectivity, is capable of working as a Hubspot to other devices and allows the integration of streaming platforms such as FireStick, Apple TV or Android TV, through its HDMI port. Price: From 600 euros on Amazon

The cheapest: Yaver V2 Wi-Fi Mini projector

If what we are looking for in an economic projector that can get us out of any trouble at a certain time, few options stand out more for price than this Yaver V2. For just over 80 euros, the company offers us a portable projector capable of playing content both by cable and wirelessly, from iOS and Android devices, thanks to its compatibility with AirPlay, miraCast and DLNA.

It offers a resolution of 720p (scalable up to 1080p) and yes, as corresponds to the price of this device, a contrast ratio that remains at 4000: 1 despite promising 600 lumens. Its manufacturers assure that we can easily project in spaces of up to 200 ″ taking into account that yes, the quality will not be the same as in more expensive devices.

Although it does not allow, due to copyright, the direct playback of content from Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, it does have support for platforms such as Chromecast, Amazon FireStick or Apple TV, so it should not be a problem. Price: From 80 euros on Amazon