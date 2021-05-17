The best portable consoles for playing retro video games

Image of the video game Street Fighter II, a classic of this world. (Photo: TENGKU BAHAR / AFP via Getty Images).

The retro gaming fever is reaching unsuspected levels, and a clear example is how the industry giants themselves have wanted to jump on the bandwagon with releases such as the Nintendo Super Famicon Mini or the PlayStation Mini. But those systems are limited to playing games from a single console, so the demand of users goes through more complete devices, and to be able to be portable.

Play where you want and what you want

The market has been filled with countless portable consoles which, with the help of emulators, are capable of playing an immense number of games of almost any retro platform. Famicon, Neo-Geo, PlayStation, arcade machines … and even Nintendo 64.

This requires special software that serves as ROM manager, which usually comes pre-installed on the machine, however, the other detail is on the games side, and that is that downloading ROMs is an illegal practice not recommended. In that case, users have to figure out how to find the ROMs online, or otherwise, make use of free ROMs that do not violate any type of intellectual property.

The best portable consoles for retro games

With the idea of ​​making things a little easier for you, we are going to leave you with a series of highly recommended portable console models, capable of playing games from many platforms:

Anbernic RG350

It is one of the most popular laptops for emulators, since for performance and controls it is one of the most complete options on the market. Thanks to its two analog sticks, it is a highly recommended model for playing more modern platforms such as PlayStation or Nintendo 64.

It has a 3.5-inch screen with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels, and its 1 GHz processor with 512 MB of DDR2 RAM are more than enough to move platform games such as PS1, CPS1, CPS2, FBA, Neo-Geo, Neo -Geo Pocket, GBC, GBA, GB, SFC, FC, MD, SMS, GG, MSX and many more.

BittBoy PocketGo

If what you are looking for is something very portable and that allows you to play old glories anywhere, the BittBoy PocketGo is just what you were looking for. And it is that with its 2.4-inch screen its dimensions are really compact, with a control crosshead, action buttons and two upper triggers.

As if that were not enough, it has a video output with which to connect the console to an external screen through an AV video output. It is one of the most compact and functional options you can find.

Retroflag GPi Case

A certain section of the retro gaming world is also interested in electronic crafts, so this console is just right for them. It is a very peculiar case that once we install a RaspBerry Pi Zero inside it, it will allow us to play all kinds of emulators with the help of RetroPie software.

It is a free ROM manager designed for use with Raspberry Pi development boards, whose installation and management of ROMs is incredibly simple. A very original product with which you will also have fun assembling it.

PowKiddy RGB10

Another highly recommended model that includes an analog stick with which to comfortably play many of the games and platforms to which it offers compatibility. With an RK3326 processor, it will be able to move many of the main platforms, also offering a 4-trigger configuration with which to have L2 and R2.

Its large 2,800 mAh battery promises long hours of use, and its 3.5-inch IPS screen will look great while we play all the ROMs we pass through WifI or the USB-C cable.

