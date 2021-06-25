The best portable air conditioners to cope with the summer

Purchase criteria to choose the best portable air conditioner

If you really want a portable air conditioner, it is best that you write down the main features that will make you decide on one or the other:

Functions. It is important that the air conditioner has different functions. In addition to cool, you will also have to humidify. Those would be the two basic functions of any air conditioner. Others have options aromatherapy or purifier.

Power. Depending on the room you need to air-condition, you need more or less power. For small rooms, they should come with 60W. For the big ones, around the 100W.

Noise. We are not going to tell you that these devices are imperceptible, so you should look at the amount of decibels it produces. His thing would be that it oscillates between 40 and 65db.

Design. Not all air conditioners look the same. So you should choose one that is especially compact, if what you want is to be able to transport it from one room to another.

Ability. By capacity we mean the volume of water that it will be able to store inside. There are models that can reach up to 10 liters of capacity. But if you are looking for a portable air conditioner, a model between 2 and 4 liters capacity It will be enough.

What is a portable air conditioner?

A portable air conditioner is a household appliance that, in addition to cool the air, it humidifies. They are often confused with air conditioners, but they are different devices.

As we will explain later, air conditioners have many other functions such as aromatherapy or air purification.

How does a portable air conditioner work?

The air conditioners work on the basis of evaporated water. Unlike fans with water, these appliances They take the air from the room, cool and moisten it with the water from their tank and return it to the room.

Advantages of buying a portable air conditioner

If you have not yet decided to buy a portable air conditioner, knowing its many benefits could help you do it:

They are devices of very low consumption.

They hardly require installation, and in that case, it will be tremendously simple. Include extra functions like humidifying, purifying or aromatizing. The maintenance works that we must carry out will be minimal. They are a really cheap option.