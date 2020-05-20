The Pokémon franchise continues to bring joy to its millions of followers around the world, who can also enjoy your hobby through your mobile devices. We are not just talking about games like the famous Pokémon GO, but also those other Applications available for Android that allow you to enter the Pokémon universe in a different way: accessing complete catalogs, personalizing your mobile with your favorite creatures or even watching Pokémon television.

The reality is that the Play Store is not full of good Pokémon apps, but we have still found several that you must try yes or yes if you are a fan of these pocket monsters. Then we recommend the best Pokémon apps for your Android And, attention, the applications that you must use to be the best trainer in Pokémon GO.

Pokédialer

True Pokémon lovers should not miss this innovative Android app that turns their phone calls into intense Pokémon battles. We refer to PokéDialer, a free app that change the interface of your mobile phone app to adapt it to the classic Pokémon graphics, simulating thus a combat in which you and your faithful friend face the interlocutor, also accompanied by a pocket monster.

It should be clarified that it is only that, a simulation, and at no time will you be able to play combat. Despite this detail, PokéDialer is a very fun app that will allow you to return to the times of the Game Boy, with the possibility of even choosing your Pokémon and the other contacts on your phone. With this app, you will be wanting to send or receive phone calls, we can assure you.

Pokémon HOME

An application that you cannot miss on your phone if you are a coach is Pokémon HOME, a cloud service where you can store all the creatures you have captured in Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee !, and those you have in the Pokémon Bank for Nintendo 3DS.

In addition to storing and organizing all your Pokémon, you also have the possibility of transferring them from one game to another (always among those mentioned above). Little by little, you can go completing the national Pokédex and even exchanging Pokémon with other players. Also, Pokémon HOME promises to surprise you with mysterious gifts that will surprise you.

dataDex

If you need complete information about all the Pokémon, dataDex is the app that you should install on your phone. Is about a Pokédex -unofficial- in which you can know detailed information about each of the creatures that make up the Pokémon universe, including its moves, abilities, and overall all its stats.

Using the dataDex search feature, it’s easier to find the Pokémon, item, move, or ability you want to know all the details for. In addition, you can also apply a series of filters that will speed up the search even more. In short, dataDex is a very complete Pokédex that you can use to thoroughly soak up all the information in the Pokémon universe.

1000+ Poke Wallpapers

What better than to personalize your mobile following the Pokémon aesthetic? In addition to installing PokéDialer, you can also set images of your favorite pocket monsters as your wallpaper, or the gym where you had such a hard time winning. For this, in addition to reviewing the best Pokémon wallpapers that we collected a while ago, you can download the 1000+ Poke Wallpapers app.

Thus, for free you can access an immense catalog of wallpapers for your Android mobile or tablet. Save your favorite image and set it as wallpaper to give a different touch to your device. In addition, you can also use the automatic change function that the application offers you so that it automatically changes the wallpaper of your mobile from time to time.

Bulbapedia is another of the most complete Pokémon encyclopedias that you can download on your Android mobile or tablet. This mobile app, adapted from the Bulbapedia website, contains all the information about the Pokémos you can imagine, plus more than 30,000 guides and articles that can help you increase your knowledge about these creatures.

Without a doubt, Bulbapedia is one of the best Pokémon apps that you can find in the Play Store. Before going into it, we must mention that its content is only in English, a great inconvenience for those who do not speak this language. Despite this detail, the value of this app is outstanding.

Pokémon TV

Did you know that Pokémon has its own television? That’s right, and you can access it for free through the Play Store. The app is called Pokémon TV and with it you can see extensive content of movies, series and other productions audiovisuals of the Japanese franchise.

As if it were Netflix, in the Pokémon TV app you can continue a chapter from where you left it, download it to watch it offline and even put a rating on it. In addition, the app is responsible for notifying you when you add new content so you don’t miss a thing.

PokeInfo

Following the line of Bulbapedia and dataDex, PokeInfo is another information application from the Pokémon universe in which you can discover all the details of the 802 creatures existing today, from one generation or another. By clicking on the Pokémon, you will be able to see its statistics, movements, abilities, evolutions and the locations where they are usually found. The information doesn’t stop there, as it also contains data on gym leaders and the items and tools available to trainers and their Pokémon.

Best apps to be the leading Pokémon GO trainer

Launched in mid-2016, Pokémon GO continues to attract millions of trainers worldwide. Although many apps dedicated to this game have already disappeared from the Play Store, there are still some tools for Android that will help you become the best coach from Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO Amino

You can meet other Pokémon GO trainers by using a social network like Pokémon GO Amino, dedicated to uniting players from around the world to swap creatures, meet for combat, or just chat about the latest game news. For this, Pokémon GO Amino has a section dedicated to the latest news that is being published with which you can keep up-to-date.

Poke Genie

Playing Pokémon GO is even easier if you enlist the help of IV (Individual Values) calculators that tell you which Pokémon have the greatest potential. Poke Genie is one of these apps we are talking about and you can download it for free from the Play Store.

Respecting the rules of Pokémon GO, the application collects all the data of your creatures to help you calculate their IV and thus helping you to know if it is worth evolving them or not. With more than 5 million downloads, Poke Genie is one of the best calculators you can download on your Android.

Calcy IV

Another one of the best IV calculators for Pokémon GO that you can use is Calcy IV, which instantly reads the individual values ​​of each pocket monster to inform you about its potential. Further, also scans the IV of each Pokémon when you find it And, in that way, you can know if it is worth capturing or not.

GO Field Guide

The last app that we recommend you to use while playing Pokémon GO is the GO Field Guide, a complete tool that informs you about all the events, the raid guides, the active bonuses, egg list, updated raid boss list, IV analysis and calculator etc.

Further, GO Field Guide also works as a Pokédex where you can see all the data about the Pokémon available in the game.

