If one day you ask someone to recommend a podcast and he recommends Martha Debayle’s, hit him! Hit him hard and repeatedly until he changes his mind. If he says he understood, hit him a little more because those people don’t learn easily. Because that is not a podcast, it is a recording of his horrendous and classy radio show. It is not worth the effort to listen to it. Oh, sorry. I got dazed. Sometimes happens.

Once you have released your fury with that agent of Mexican classism and the ultra right, teach him the first part of the list of “Best podcast to listen” of Spaghetti Code And then, following the classic one-two, show him this second part.

Legendary Legends

A year ago we did not know that we needed Legendary Legends in our lives, the podcast in which José Antonio Badía investigates and recounts stories of paranormal phenomena, real crime, historical events, serial killers and much more to Eduardo Espinosa (Lolo) and together they are in charge of breaking it down and making it fun, to the point of feeling bad for laughing at such atrocious things.

This podcast is the perfect mix of comedy and ñañaras. It is highly recommended that they listen from Chapter 1, so that they see the evolution that the program has had with the passage of the chapters.

You can search it on your podcast platforms like Google Podcast, Apple Podcast, YouTube, Spotify or go directly to your page.

The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything is a podcast produced by the famous newspaper The Wall Street Journal, which analyzes the development of current technology and the possibilities of its use in the immediate future. It gives us an in-depth look at the world of science and technology with simple language and with very clear and practical examples. Obviously, the podcast is in English.

You can search for it on your podcast platforms such as Google Podcast, Apple Podcast, Spotify or go directly to its page.

Alex Fernández podcast

The country’s number one podcast is no longer that of Martha Debayle (guácala de pollo!), But that of stand-up comedian Alex Fernández.

Listening to this comedian is like having a love relationship, sometimes there are good days, others are bad, but there are always kisses and sometimes it takes a lot, and you end up tired but happy. Replace fucking with laughter, and days with guests and that’s it. When the guests are comedians the magic flows, not so much with the actors or actresses.

It comes out every Tuesday and Thursday. You can search for it on your podcast platforms such as YouTube, Google Podcast, Apple Podcast or go directly to this page.

Comic Geekos

Since 2005 this Latin American podcast It has been the religious appointment of lovers of comics and geek culture of Latin America. Omar, Ticoman, Britoman and Omarman (with some Sensei interventions) are the creators and hosts of this, the only show of its kind in El Salvador. If you are looking for a show with strange data about your favorite series, movies, video games and characters, this may be a show for you.

If the Spanish they use shocks you, give them a couple of broadcasts and you will start using Salvadoran slang in your daily life. You can search for it on your podcast platforms such as Google Podcast, Apple Podcast, Spotify or go directly to its page.

WTF With Marc Maron

One of the best talk shows in the world –In any platform or media – it is, without a doubt, WTF With Marc Maron. The American comedian talks to comedians, film and television actors, directors, musicians, writers, and sometimes takes drugs with them in his garage (where he records the show). It is very strange to see the familiarity with which everyone opens up to Marc Maron and the amount of personal anecdotes they tell him.

There are so many episodes that you can start with the one you want. You can search for it on your podcast platforms such as Google Podcast, Apple Podcast, Spotify or go directly to its page.

