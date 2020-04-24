The third and last part of the best podcasts to listen to today and is always here. I hope that some of the recommendations have satisfied you and that you are now fans of something new or are in the process of becoming one. Here’s our latest pick of the year:

Japan Top 10

This podcast is not just for lovers of manga, anime, and Japanese culture, it is for music lovers at heart. In my opinion Japan Top 10 is an opportunity to meet new music, The one that you may not know you liked because it does not sound on video channels or does not belong to large labels. Here is J-Pop, J-Rock, rap, 80s / 90s songs, indie music and yes, a lot of music that has been used in anime.

If you love music, you should give it a try. You find them on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, iHeartRadio, and more.

The Mister Papers

The Mister Papers tells sports stories necessary for our times. He does not speak of the greatness of someone who proudly lifts a trophy, but of the other side, of the murky, of what is not seen but is known, of the rigging of parties and of the life of drug traffickers before becoming criminals. This podcast is new, it only has 10 episodes from its first season but it definitely goes up. Sports journalism investigation appreciated. You find it available for Apple, Google Podcast and Spotify.

Twenty Thousand Hertz

Of all the podcas we’ve recommended in all three parts of this list, perhaps Twenty Thousand Hertz is the most beautiful. It is a research show that explores the history behind the most recognizable and interesting sounds in the world. They can explore the life of Mel Blanc and show us how I managed to give all Loony Toons a voice or learn about the process by which Siri was given life / voice. You find it on their website, Spotify, Apple and Google Podcast.

The Weekend Guide

Miss Etcétera’s Weekend Guide (Arianna Bustos) was born as the supplement of the Sun of Mexico and evolved into a podcast. Every Thursday, rain, thunder, lightning or pandemic arrives, Arianna gives a series of precise recommendations on what can be done with free time in Mexico City, interviews with cultural personalities and, if you can’t leave home, it also shows us what to do on the internet. If you have an active social life, this podcast is a must. They find it on Spotify, Apple Podcast and Google Podcast.

RAW

There is not a single major character of the 20th century to date who has not gone through the BBC microphones, and musicians are no exception. The quantity (and quality) of interviews that exist in the archives of the British radio station’s sound archive must be overwhelming. Fortunately they created a podcast called RAW, in which the interviews with the most influential musicians of the last decades are recovered and each and every one is a damn gem, especially since the conversations take place at a time that was decisive for the artists. The Public Enemy interview takes place in 1990, David Bowie’s interview in 1983, with Iggy Pop in 1976, with Bob Marley in 1980 and it has many others. You can listen to them on the BBC Sounds page.

Extra: Modern Life

The best radio program in Spain has the worst time in the world: 4 in the morning. With such a dire schedule how is it possible that Modern Life has survived and thrived? For two simple reasons, the first is that their drivers David Broncano, Héctor de Miguel “Quequé” and Ignatius Farray could make even the stones laugh and the second would be the podcast format. I put it in “extra” because it is not a podcast, it is a radio program that is broadcast in this format, but which in turn survives thanks to it Viva Moderdonia! You can listen to it on Google Podcast, Apple Podcast, Spotify and YouTube.

