Sony, at the moment, is going to launch Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC. Other titles that were developed exclusively for Playstation 4 in the beginning they also ended up on PC, as was the case with Beyond: Two Souls, or Heavy Rain, although both were developed by Quantic Dream, which for 13 years has been considered a “first” company by Sony, but finally they have opened to launch their games also on PC.

In May 2020, Sony also wanted to enhance its games under the fan of PlayStation Studios, which includes game developers for their consoles. Sony stated that this name, although not present in Horizon: Zero Dawn, will be present in any games that it launches on other platforms, hinting that in the future they will launch more exclusive games for PC.

However, there are many PlayStation games that we can play on PC. Although they are not exclusive to the console, most of us play them in a time when the PC was not as popular as it has been gaining in the last decade. Thus, we can not only play PSX, PS2 and PS3 games with emulators on PC, where PCSX2 It has been updated in 2020 with a great improvement in image quality and RPCS3 It is becoming more stable, but there are many that we can play natively on PC. We are going to collect some of the best from each console.

PSX games also available on PC

Final Fantasy VII

The FFVII remake has been available since March 2020 on PS4. At the moment its arrival on PC is not confirmed, but in the meantime we can play the original version, which has been available on Steam since 2013 for 12.99 euros.

Metal Gear Solid

One of the best PSX games also had a PC version, although getting it now is quite complicated. It is considered as abandonware, so it can be downloaded from portals such as Abandonwaregames.net. On Reddit there is a modern Full HD adaptation with support for Xinput to use natively with Xbox controllers.

Street fighter

Along with Tekken and Mortal Kombat, the Street Fighter saga is one of the most popular in fighting games. The sagase premiered in arcade games and had many adaptations for consoles and computers. Street Fighter II also had adaptations for consoles like Super Nintendo, Amiga or even PC. Currently the best way to play these classics is to turn to Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, available for € 40 on Steam.

Resident Evil 2 and 3

Going into scary games, right now we are in an ideal time to play Resident Evil on PC. Although the original Resident Evil is not available on PC, Resident Evil 2 received a remake in 2019, followed by Resident Evil 3.

Tomb Raider 1 and 2

Tomb Raider debuted on PC, and a PSX version was soon released. Later, Tomb Raider II and II were also released, both available natively on PC. There are several mods that add high resolution textures to the game. In turn, for Tomb Raider 1 it is better to opt for the Tomb Raider: Anniversary remake released in 2007. The links for the games on Steam are:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2

Tony Hawk’s games are among the best in skate history. The first titles of the saga arrived on PSX, and from September 4, 2020 we will have the remake of both titles in the Epic Games Store.

GTA I and II

The Grand Theft Auto saga was born on PC in 1997, but soon began to gain popularity for its console titles after its launch on PlayStation. Both GTA I and GTA II have a zenith view, since the jump to 3D did not occur until GTA III. Both titles are found on Steam, although they have a regional restriction and cannot be purchased in Spain.

PS2 games also available on PC

GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas

The GTAs were not the same again since Vice City, becoming some of the best video games in history both for gameplay as well as for history and setting. Despite being born on PC, all three titles first saw the light of day on consoles, with GTA III debuting on PS2. Luckily, all three are available on Steam in a pack that costs 24.99 euros, and that on sale usually stays very cheap.

Resident Evil 4

The title initially came out on Gamecube, but it was soon released on PS2 and finally on PC. It is one of the best titles in the series, and many claim that the last good until the arrival of Resident Evil 7. There are rumors that it will be the next to receive a remake, but for now we can buy it on Steam for 19.99 euros. If you buy it, do not forget to put the HD texture pack.

Final Fantasy X / X-2

Final Fantasy X is one of the best in the series, and certainly the best on PlayStation 2. The title is also available on PC, and in fact in its best version because it is the remastered version, and also includes the X-2. Its price is 24.99 euros on Steam.

Silent Hill

As with PSX Metal Gear Solid, getting the original Silent Hill titles on PC is almost impossible, as no online store sells it because Konami is not too keen to make it easy for fans. If you search the net, Silent Hill 2, 3 and 4 are available for PC.

Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance

In the same way, Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance included the original Metal Gear Solid 2 with additional missions, and was released both on consoles and on PC, but it is impossible to get this title in an original way.

Okami

Okami is one of the most original games that came out on PS2, and that later we have also been able to play on PC thanks to its HD version that can be purchased on Steam for 19.99 euros.

Bully

Like most Rockstar games, Bully is also available for PC. In the title, which in Europe became known as Canis Canem Edit, we played a school bully doing all kinds of misdeeds. It is available on Steam for 9.99 euros.

Beyond Good & Evil

The title that tells the adventures of Jade and her camera, and although it did not receive good reviews initially, today it is considered a cult game. So much so, that in 2017 its prequel was announced. The title can be purchased on Steam for just 4.99 euros.

Need for Speed: Underground, Underground II and Most Wanted

The Need For Speed ​​were born in 3DO, but it was their PC versions that launched it into popularity. On PSX we also find some titles like Need For Speed ​​II or NFS III: Hot Pursuit. With Need for Speed ​​Underground everything changed, where the company focused on tuning in two of the best games focused on that theme. Need for Speed: Most Wanted followed, which we can buy at Origin for 9.95 euros. Unfortunately, the Undergrounds were only sold as a physical copy, and therefore we can only get them by searching the Internet.

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Star Wars: Battlefront II, in its original version, was released in 2005 for consoles, and also has a PC version. Epic multiplayer battles can be relived for very little money, as it can be purchased for 2.86 euros on Origin.

Prince of persia

Prince of Persia was born for computers, later arriving at consoles. PS2 titles are some of the most popular, including Las Arenas del Tiempo, El Alma del Guerrero and Las Dos Coronas. Las arenas del tiempo is on Steam for 9.99 euros, El Alma del guerrero for 9.99 euros and Las dos coronas for 9.99 euros.

Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening

Devil May Cry offers some of the best slash hack in history. His third title, Devil May Cry 3, is available on Steam, being released a year after the title for PS2. Its price is 19.99 euros on Steam.

Spyro

To finish with the PS2 games, we have the Spyro trilogy, one of the best platform titles in history that was exclusive to PlayStation and that since September 2019 can be played on PC. The remastered trilogy is available on Steam for € 39.99.

PlayStation Now, PS3 and PS4

From PS3 we began to see on PC the massive arrival of multis that to date had only been playable on consoles, where simultaneous releases (or a few months apart) began to become normal. Thus, most of the best PS3 and PS4 games can already be played natively on PC, and only a few exclusives escape.

Luckily, even from that narrow list of escaping games, some like The Last of Us, Red Dead Redemption, Spiderman, Bloodborne or Uncharted 1, 2 and 3can be played on PC with Playstation now. With PS Now we can stream many titles on the console even if our computer is not very powerful, since the only thing that matters is having a good Internet connection. From PS3 there is no exclusive that escapes us on PS Now, while from PS4 there are still a few that require having a PS4 to play, such as Uncharted 4 or The Last of Us II.

Thanks to this, the world of video games is increasingly open and allows users to decide on their own whether they prefer PC or console, or play some of the best games on each platform on the other. And on PC we also find the possibility of using emulators if we do not find any way to buy the original title. Taking advantage of the confinement that we still have to go through, and at the gates of summer, we have thousands of games to entertain ourselves, being able to remember with nostalgia some of the best titles from our childhood and even discover new ones.