Video games have been one of the main entertainments during this confinement along with Netflix or YouTube. The fact of not being able to go out for a walk, have a few beers or go to dinner with your partner because of the confinement of the coronavirus, has caused us to have to find other entertainments at home.

The PlayStation 4 is undoubtedly one of the most used devices during confinement. Thanks to its catalog full of great games, it is crowned as the best-selling console of the decade in the United States and is that the Sony device has been sold over 100 million times worldwide.

The problem is that many of you may not be able to play as much as you want. Mainly because now the television in the living room or room must be always occupied by other family members due to confinement. But do not worry, because thanks to the PS4 Remote Play app available in the Play Store – to learn how to configure it, you just have to follow these simple steps – we can enjoy our favorite titles on our smartphone. We leave you a few so that you don’t get bored during this quarantine.

God of war

Kratos has returned completely renewed in this new adventure for PlayStation 4. After finishing all the Greek Olympus, the Spartan seeks rest in the land of the Nordic gods along with his wife and son. Of course the ghosts of the past will come back to haunt him as well as new enemies that he will have to face along with his ax and his son’s bow.

Fair winner of the best game of the year in 2018, the new title of Santa Monica represents a revolution within the God of War saga. A huge world to explore, one of the best stories seen in a video game, and action-packed gameplay. What is clear is that no god is safe from Kratos.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The latest game from From Software, a famous company that creates wonders like Dark Souls or Bloodborne –games also available for PlayStation 4 and that we highly recommend–, It is not only the best game of 2019 but one of the generation’s must-haves.

Sekiro is a total break with other “souls” style games. Japanese setting, a better narrative and a much more agile control system where stealth and murder take on vital importance. Without a doubt, the great work of the great Miyazaki.

Uncharted 4

If on the other hand you want action, shooting, exploration and a lot of humor, Nathan Drake is your safe bet. The protagonist of Uncharted is one of the most iconic and beloved protagonists in the history of video games and it is that his fourth installment it is the perfect finishing touch to all your adventures.

With a story full of pirates, betrayal and love, Uncharted 4 remains to this day a graphic feat without equal. Of course, if you haven’t tried any of their previous titles, what are you waiting for?

Death stranding

Kojima is one of the most admired developers in the world. The Metal Gear Solid saga put it on everyone’s lips and it seemed like a lie on a console like the PSX there could be such a game. After several years of “rest”, Death Stranding, his new work, comes to the Sony console, a game that honestly has not left anyone indifferent.

Along with actors such as Norman Reedus or Mads Mikkelsen among many others, Death Stranding is one of the games that has given the most to talk about this past year. Describing it is really complicated, so we advise you to directly play it. Either you love it or you hate it, although it will surely come first

Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is another one of those legendary PlayStation 4 games. We are in a world governed by machines where humans live in small towns, organized in clans and without using any type of technology.

We are Aloy, a restless girl who must leave her native village in an adventure like no other. Why is humanity almost extinct? Why do machines populate the earth as if they were animals? What are all those ruins that seem to come from the future? We have to find all these answers in this incredible open world game that has become on its own merit, in one of the best PS4 titles.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Little can we say about Rockstar Games that you don’t know. In addition to being in charge of one of the most successful sagas in the worldGTA, these guys have in their curriculum one of the most impressive works ever created in the world of video games, Red Dead Redemption 2.

A violent story set in the Wild West in which we handle Arthur, a robber who along with his gang must flee from justice after a failed assault. Of course it will not be easy.

FF VII: Remake

Back in 1997, Squaresoft launched the seventh adventure of its most successful franchise and that is that Final Fantasy VII is still more than 20 years after one of the best RPGs in history. For this reason, the now called Square Enix brings us next April 10 exclusively for PlayStation 4, the remake of the adventures of Cloud and his friends.

With next-gen graphics, a revamped combat system, and new characters, the first part of this remake will only cover the first part of the original game, as far as Midgar is concerned. However, Square Enix itself clarifies that FF VII Remake will feel like any other game in the series, with over 30 hours of gameplay to complete the story, all without counting the side quests, secrets, and post-game content.

And the list could be endless. Persona V, the named Bloodborne, GTA V, NieR Automata, Spider-Man, FIFA … as you can see we could be like this for hours and hours. Who had said boredom?

