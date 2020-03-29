The seventh playoff game is one of the most beautiful and impressive environments that can be experienced in the NBA. The pressure of being one step away from glory or staying out of the fight for the championship ring make these types of matches into historical moments that are forever recorded on the pages of the sport.

Since the NBA was created, different ‘Game 7’ have been lived that have marked the history of North American competition. From the ’57 Finals to Kwhi Leonard’s Game Winner vs. Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. Here are the top five seventh games in NBA history:

Late 1957: Boston Celtics 125-123 St. Louis Hawks

The first ring in Celtics history, the team that owns the most in its showcases, materialized in the most epic way possible. It was the rookie year of nothing more and nothing less than Bill Russell (who finished the game with 19 points and 32 rebounds), and the game had to be decided after two extensions.

Late 1970s: New York Knicks 113-99 Los Angeles Lakers

This seventh match will always be remembered for the unexpected surprise of the return of Willis Reed, who was not going to play the game due to injury. His presence at the meeting led the Big Apple franchise to achieve the first ring in its history. In addition, ESPN considered this ‘Game 7’ several years ago as the best in the history of the NBA Finals.

Late 1984: Boston Celtics 111-102 Los Angeles Lakers

Once again, the Celtics as protagonists of the duel. This seventh game came in the first head-to-head between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson in an NBA playoffs. The Lakers were about to overcome a disadvantage of 14 points. A decisive steal from Cedric Maxwell to Magic Johnson gave the win to the Massachusetts.

Late 2016: Golden State Warriors 89-93 Cleveland Cavaliers

He had never gone back 3-1 down in an NBA Finals, and in the ‘Game 7’ between these two teams everything seemed to happen to make it happen. LeBron James left, with the game tied almost at the end, one of the most iconic images in history with the cap on Andre Iguodala. Moments later, Kyrie Irving’s decisive triple over Stephen Curry. Todoe llo ended with the redemption of LeBron himself achieving the first ring in the history of the Cavs, the team of his life.

2019 Eastern Semifinals: Toronto Raptors 92-90 Philadelphia 76ers

The latest ‘Game 7’ from the list. Kawhi Leonard dressed up as a hero with a basket on the horn that is already considered one of the most ‘clutch’ in NBA history. The importance of this basket and this game is that, after beating Milwaukee Bucks in the Conference Final and the Warriors in the Finals, the Raptors became the first non-American team to get the champion ring.

“Is this the dagger … OHHH! GAME! SERIES! TORONTO HAS WON !!”

Kawhi Leonard bounces in the first Game 7 #TissotBuzzerBeater in NBA Playoffs history to win it for the @Raptors! #ThisIsYourTime #NBATogetherLive pic.twitter.com/gYhmSmEjjq

– NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2020

