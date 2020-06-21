Throughout history they have passed through the NBA all kinds of players, from the tallest to the shortest. However, the height on many occasions has not meant much. When a player is talented, he shows it throughout his career, whether on any team.

Recently, the Bleacher Report has released a list of the best players at each height (measured in feet) throughout NBA history, from 6’0 « (approximately 1.82 meters) to those that exceed 7’0 « (> than 2.13 meters). The list is as follows:

– Allen Iverson (6’0 « )

Iverson played 14 seasons in the NBA, standing out mainly in Philadelphia 76ers. Despite not winning the ring, he is considered one of the best bases in history. He won the MVP of the Season in 2001.

– John Stockton (6’1 « )

Like Iverson, Stockton failed to clinch the NBA champion title, but he did make history alongside Karl Malone at the Utah Jazz. He is considered to be one of the best assistants remembered in the North American basketball league.

– Jerry West (6’2 « )

West was one of the big names in the first years of the NBA’s life. He won the ring in the 1971-72 season with the Lakers, and is the only player in history to win a Finals MVP despite losing the series (in 1969 against Boston Celtics).

– Stephen Curry (6’3 « )

Curry’s legacy in the Golden State Warriors is already part of NBA history. Leader of one of the most glorious dynasties known in the league, the American base has two MVPs of the Season in his record, one of them unanimously in the voting.

– Dwyane Wade (6’4 « )

Wade is considered the most important player in Miami Heat history, even ahead of LeBron James. Already retired, he got the first ring of the franchise in 2006 with Shaquille O’Neal, and was key in the two consecutive titles of the seasons 2011-12 and 2012-13.

– James Harden (6’5 « )

‘La Barba’ is currently in one of the best moments of his career. With the Houston Rockets, he won his first and only MVP of the Season in the 2017-18 campaign, and is achieving individual numbers at an absurd level, something that had only been seen before achieving Michael Jordan.

– Michael Jordan (6’6 « )

Little to say about Jordan. For the vast majority of NBA fans, the best player of all time. His place on this list is indisputable. His Chicago Bulls legacy is practically unmatched.

– Kawhi Leonard (6’7 « )

The Toronto Raptors ring last season has elevated Kawhi Leonard to NBA Olympus. Although he already won his first title in San Antonio Spurs in 2014 (of which he was also MVP of the Finals), the latter has consecrated him as an absolute star of the league.

– Scottie Pippen (6’8 « )

Despite Jordan being the main architect of the 1990s Bulls dynasty, that team cannot be understood without a Pippen who is considered to be one of the most underrated players in NBA history.

– LeBron James (6’9 « )

LeBron is the only player of all time who has been compared to the level of Michael Jordan. At the Los Angeles Lakers he can make an individual career even bigger in which practically all the achievements that a player can achieve have been reaped.

– Bill Russell (6’10 « )

If the NBA had a name of its own during its early years it would be Russell’s. With Boston Celtics, the center won 11 rings and five MVPs of the Season. Furthermore, he is considered one of the best defenders of all time.

– Tim Duncan (6’11 « )

As a player he spent his entire career in the best San Antonio Spurs in history. He won the five rings owned by the Texan franchise (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014), and the MVP of the Season in two consecutive seasons (2001-02 and 2002-03).

– Hakeem Olajuwon (7’0 « )

Hakeem is among the majority of lists that include the Top 10 of the best players in NBA history. He won the NBA ring twice, 1994 and 1995, with the Houston Rockets. In 2008 he entered the Basketball Hall of Fame.

– Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (> 7’0 « )

If Michael Jordan and LeBron James are on the first step of the NBA, Abdul-Jabbar appears on the second. At both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers he made history. He is the player who has won the MVP of the Season award the most times (six).