The best plan this weekend: play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for free

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order free on Stadia, are you going to miss it?

You don’t know what to do. You are bored at home, you have seen all the possible series and movies on Netflix and HBO and you are lying on the couch staring at the ceiling.

We propose a plan. Play one of the funniest games released in late 2019 on platforms like PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC. We are talking about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, an adventure, platform and combat game with lightsabers. The best of all? That now you can play it completely free. Yes, FREE, without spending a single euro. We tell you how to do it.

How to play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order completely free

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an Action-Adventure Single-player video game developed by the Respawn studio and published by Electronic Arts. As the name suggests (captain obvious), it is set in the Star Wars universe and the plot falls between Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope.

We are Cal Kestis, a young Padawan who survived Order 66 and now works as a scrap metal dealer. His life is more or less placid until his path crosses that of the Inquisitors, powerful warriors in the service of the Empire whose mission is to destroy the few surviving Jedi scattered around the world. From that moment on, Cal Kestis will begin an adventure that in addition to making him a true Jedi, could change the future of the Jedi Order.

Is Google Stadia the best gaming platform for the uninitiated?

The game mixes platforming, exploration and intense combat. A mix that makes it quite a fun title that will not only delight Star Wars fans (what’s more, the adventure it tells us is completely canon) but also for those players who like adventure games. .

Well, we can play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order completely free of charge. For this we will only have to make use of the free month that Stadia Pro offers us for registering. We already anticipate that it is well worth it.

As you know, Stadia is Google’s streaming video game platform that is slowly gaining popularity. It is true that its catalog is insufficient if we compare it with other platforms such as PlayStation or Xbox, but it is also true that we can find great jewels like this Star Wars.

Well, to access Stadia we only need a Gmail account. With it we can try free games like Destiny 2, buy the games we want in the store or subscribe for 9.99 euros per month to Stadia Pro. What Stadia Pro offers, in addition to allowing us to play at 4K resolution, is the possibility of enjoying many games “free” as long as we keep the subscription active. Among many other games, we can play this Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.

Best of all, is that there is a promotional offer to try Stadia Pro for a month completely free and therefore, abusing all the games that Google offers in this subscription. Of course, keep in mind that we can only access this promotion as long as we have not been a subscriber before.

In addition to the Jedi Fallen Order, during this month we will also be able to play great titles such as Resident Evil VII, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, YS VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA, Little Nightmares 2, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Trine 4 or Hitman among many other games.

As if that were not enough, if we buy the new Resident Evil VIII Village on Stadia before May 21, in addition to the game, Google will give us a Premiere Edition completely free of charge It includes a Chromecast Ultra 4K and a remote, whose official value is 99.99 euros. Free!

