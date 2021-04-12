The best places in the world for stargazing

There are many things (objects) to look for in the night sky, constellations, stars of different colors, planets, galaxies, nebulae and, of course, the Moon, our natural satellite. The sky changes over time because the Earth rotates every 24 hours and orbits the Sun once every 365.25 days.

We have to take into account the importance of a dark sky no light pollution, for a correct and satisfactory astronomical observation. So if you live in a city, you should try to find objects that have an apparent magnitude less than 3. Apparent magnitude is a measure of how bright the stars are in the sky relative to each other. The smaller the number, the brighter they appear to be. If you live in a dark region outside the city, you can look for fainter objects, even magnitude 6. If you have binoculars or a telescope, you can look for objects that are even fainter, but the limit will depend on the atmosphere and how powerful your binoculars or telescope are.

One of the most interesting events that we will want to see soon will be the total solar eclipse that will take place in December 2021, in which observers will see the Sun being eclipsed near the horizon, no matter where they are located. That will make it a special show if the weather is nice.

On Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 7:33 am UTC, just after a short night pass, part of Antarctica will be thrown under the shadow of the Moon.

Fortunately, it all happens in an unusually accessible part of the seventh continent either by cruise ship or by plane. The path of totality will begin in the Weddell Sea, part of the Southern Ocean, and se curve in the ice before sweeping across continental Antarctica. Totality takes a similar path across the White Continent every 18 years, 11 days, and eight hours. The cycle occurs because the Sun, Moon, and Earth take so long to complete that they align with each other to cause another solar eclipse. These cycles, called saros (repeats, a time period of 223 moons), produce almost identical eclipse paths, but their exact location depends on the rotation of the Earth. Each series of saros begins by producing a partial solar eclipse over a period of time.

Ready to take note of your next astronomical trip? We immersed ourselves in the recommendations of “Dark skies: the best places to enjoy astronomy” from Lonely Planet.