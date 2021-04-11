The best phrases shot by Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola, whose middle name is due to his father’s gratitude to the car mogul Henry ford, was born on April 7, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan. Son of the musician Carmine coppola and Italy Coppola, who worked as an actress before emigrating to the United States, discovered her love of filming at the age of nine, when polio forced her to stay in bed for almost a year and her only outlet was some puppets and a Super 8 camera.

Sponsored in its beginnings by Roger corman, Coppola premiered in partnership with the horror feature film ‘Dementia 13‘, but it did not take long to turn his cinema into a constant search for the somewhat more dramatic self. Founder of American Zoetrope with his colleague George Lucas, both longed for total independence from major studios when it came to engaging in an artistic project as huge as the shooting of a movie.

Although it was relevant to the Academy since in 1971 it won the Oscar for best original screenplay along with Edmund H. North for ‘Patton‘(Franklin J. Schaffner, 1970), when he really achieved glory it was a year later with the premiere of’The Godfather‘(1972), fundamental work that another statuette gave him as a screenwriter and that, three years later, would win him the third, along with those corresponding to best director and film, for’The Godfather: Part II‘(1974)’.

Member of the now mythological club of friends that includes George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma, Ron Howard Y Robert Zemeckis, Francis Ford Coppola He was one of those responsible for the paradigm shift between classic and modern cinema. Many of the phrases in his films have been to blame for that happening and, for this, we have compiled some of ‘Dementia 13‘(1963),’The Godfather‘(1972),’The conversation‘(1974),’The Godfather: Part II‘(1974),’Apocalypse Now‘(1979),’The street law‘(1983),’Cotton club‘(1984) and’Legitimate Defense, by John Grisham‘(1997). Which one do you prefer?

Francois DurandGetty Images

