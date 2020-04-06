Radomir Antic, former coach of Real Madrid, Atlético and Barcelona, ​​among others, He passed away this Monday at the age of 71. The Serbian, well-loved in the world of football, achieved a historic double with Atlético de Madrid.

The Serbian coach leaves an indelible mark on Spanish football and also that characteristic way of speaking Spanish, ignoring most articles, with which he left us many phrases to remember:

“Football is a mirror of the society it represents, that is why it is not the same to play Real Madrid as Atlético or Barcelona, ​​they are different things”

«Messi is the Mozart of soccer»

«I chose Atlético de Madrid because at that time it was the most difficult club in the world»

«José María García kicked me out of Madrid, I was the leader»

«Atlético gave me everything, I just tried to help them»