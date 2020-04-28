Michael Robinson He died at the age of 61 as a victim of cancer with which he had been fighting for some time. The charismatic commentatorAlways marked by his irrefutable accent, half British, half Spanish, he has filled in and accompanied hours and hours of football, creating his own language.

As a footballer he went through the Liverpool of the triplet in 84, for the Queens Park Rangers, the Manchester City or the Osasuna, among others; Perhaps it did not mark an era, but its phrases, its occurrences to narrate and comment on the king’s sport will. The of Leicester, who always recognized being a bit from Cádiz, will have a place as a television milestone since he accessed The day after in 1991, shortly after retiring as a rojillo in ’89.

Sarcasm has always been linked to Michael Robinson’s comments and phrases. His technical comments mixed with his acidity and accent created a brand. Since his arrival in Spain towards Pamplona he warned. «My wife and I the first thing we did was look for Osasuna on the map and it did not appear«, He recognized in an interview when he signed for the red box. From his beginnings in the peninsula he refined thus: «When I got to Spain I just said hello, bye, thanks, beer and I counted up to five«.

“Failure has been the engine of my life”

“Failure has been the engine of my life”, defined Robinson, one of the few players who can say that he raised an Orejona in his career, one of those who owns the Liverpool in their showcases. Paradoxical, without a doubt, but it is at least what has always been transmitted by the peculiar commentator who came to affirm that he is “very lucky” since at his age, at that time 52 years old, “I have never hit the water with a stick”.

His career as a commentator has been marked by blatant comments, some out of tune. Some will remember that of «he’s more burned than a hippie’s bike«, Or the one that launched Militao this same season that generated a stir:«Fortunately, Militao is not a boxer«. In fact, it also has some on football being cooked in Spain: «Spanish football is the most beautiful, but perhaps it is one of the most tricky«.

His stage as image and commentator of PC Soccer it will also bring cola. They are innumerable, one by one, the details that he left in the numerous editions of the video game, but many highlight that of What an entrance! That guy must eat raw meat », when a player was exceeded with a tackle or in full negotiations in the market: “I’m not going that far or on vacation.”