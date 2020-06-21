From Africa to China, passing through India, a small part of the world had the privilege of stealthily attending, in the middle of the summer solstice, an exceptional “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

A partial solar eclipse is seen from New Delhi, India, June 21, 2020. . / Danish Siddiqui (DANISH SIDDIQUI /) A partial solar eclipse is seen from Gandhinagar, India, June 21, 2020. . / Amit Dave (AMIT DAVE / ) A partial solar eclipse is seen from New Delhi, India, June 21, 2020. . / Danish Siddiqui (DANISH SIDDIQUI /) A man uses a telescope and a white cardboard to show a projection of a partial solar eclipse from Yeruham, southern Israel June 21, 2020. . / Amir Cohen (AMIR COHEN /) An Israeli soldier looks through a telescope as she observes a partial solar eclipse from Yeruham, southern Israel June 21, 2020. . / Amir Cohen (AMIR COHEN /) People stand next to a model of the earth, the moon and the sun as a partial solar eclipse is seen from Mount Scopus in Jerusalem June 21, 2020. . / Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (RONEN ZVULUN /) Youths wear special protective glasses as they observe partial solar eclipse from Yeruham, southern Israel June 21, 2020. . / Ami r Cohen (AMIR COHEN /) A man, wearing a protective face mask against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), uses his mobile phone and solar viewers to take photographs of a partial solar eclipse at Gandhinagar, India, June 21, 2020. . / Amit Dave (AMIT DAVE /) A partial solar eclipse is seen from Yeruham, southern Israel June 21, 2020. . / Amir Cohen (AMIR COHEN /) A partial solar eclipse is seen from Rajpath in New Delhi, India, June 21 , 2020. . / Adnan Abidi (ADNAN ABIDI /) A partial solar eclipse is seen from Rajpath in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2020. . / Adnan Abidi (ADNAN ABIDI /) A photo shows a partial solar eclipse observed in Riyadh , Saudi Arabia June 21, 2020. . / Ahmed Yosri (AHMED YOSRI /) A man wearing a protective face mask uses special protective glasses to watch the annular solar eclipse, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 21, 2020. . / Ahmed Yosri ( AHMED YOSRI /) A photo shows a partial solar eclipse observed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 21, 2020. . / Ahmed Yosri (AHMED YOSRI /) A photo shows a partial solar eclipse observed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 21, 2020. . / Ahmed Yosri (AHMED YOSRI /) A photo shows a partial solar eclipse observed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 21, 2020. . / Ahmed Yosri (AHMED YOSRI /) A partial solar eclipse is seen from Rajpath in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2020. . / Adnan Abidi (ADNAN ABIDI /) A partial solar eclipse is seen from the Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt, June 21, 2020. . / Amr Abdallah Dalsh (AMR ABDALLAH DALSH /) A partial solar eclipse is seen from the Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt, June 21, 2020. . / Amr Abdallah DALSH /) A partial solar eclipse is seen from the Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt, June 21, 2020. . / Amr Abdallah Dalsh (AMR ABDALLAH DALSH /) A partial solar eclipse is seen from the Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt, June 21, 2020. . / Amr Abdallah Dalsh (AMR ABDALLAH DALSH /) A partial solar eclipse is seen from the Cairo suburb of Maadi, Egypt, June 21, 2020. . / Amr Abdallah Dalsh (AMR ABDALLAH DALSH /) People stand next to a model of the earth, the moon and the sun as a partial solar eclipse is seen from Mount Scopus in Jerusalem June 21, 2020. . / Ronen Zvulun (RONEN ZVULUN /) A partial solar eclipse is seen from Rajpath in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2020. . / Adnan Abidi (ADNAN ABIDI /) A crow stands on a roof as a partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi, Kenya, June 21, 2020 . / Baz Ratner (BAZ RATNER /) A partial solar eclipse is seen from Rajpath in New Delhi, India, June 21, 2020. . / Adnan Abidi (ADNAN ABIDI /) A crow stands on a roof as a partial solar eclipse is Observed in Nairobi, Kenya, June 21, 2020. . / Baz Ratner (BAZ RATNER /) A crow stands on a roof as a partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi, Kenya, June 21, 2020. . / Baz Ratner (BAZ RATNER /) A partial solar eclipse is seen from Mount Scopus in Jerusalem June 21, 2020. . / Ronen Zvulun (RONEN ZVULUN /) A photo shows a partial solar eclipse observed i n Manama, Bahrain, June 21, 2020. . / Hamad I Mohammed (HAMAD I MOHAMMED /) A photo shows a partial solar eclipse observed in Manama, Bahrain, June 21, 2020. . / Hamad I Mohammed () A photo shows a partial solar eclipse observed in Manama, Bahrain, June 21, 2020. . / Hamad I Mohammed (HAMAD I MOHAMMED /) A photo shows a partial solar eclipse observed in Manama, Bahrain, June 21, 2020. . / Hamad I Mohammed (HAMAD I MOHAMMED /) A man, wearing a protective face mask against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), uses solar viewers to watch a partial solar eclipse at Gandhinagar, India, June 21, 2020. . / Amit Dave ( AMIT DAVE /) A crow stands on a roof as a partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi, Kenya, June 21, 2020. . / Baz Ratner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (BAZ RATNER /) A partial solar eclipse is pictured along Clifton beach , as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan June 21, 2020. . / Akhtar Soomro. (AKHTAR SOOMRO /) An Israeli soldier looks through a telescope as she observes a partial solar eclipse from Yeruham, southern Israel June 21, 2020. . / Amir Cohen (AMIR COHEN /) People, wearing protective face masks against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, use solar viewers to watch a partial solar eclipse at Gandhinagar, India, June 21, 2020. . / Amit Dave (AMIT DAVE /) A boy wears a welding helmet as protection to observe a partial solar eclipse from Yeruham, southern Israel June 21, 2020. . / Amir Cohen ( AMIR COHEN /)

