Thanks to their robust features, the Galaxy S20 family phones shook the dash in March 2020 and were among the best phones you can buy in 2020. Despite the efforts of the Korean manufacturer, the iPhone 11 Pro is still the best, but if none of these teams convince you, in this guide we select the phones you should have considering aspects such as design, battery life, operating system or durability. Apple has worked on a sleek design for its flagship range with a series of refinements, making the iPhone 11 Pro a complete package. With an impressive display, a versatile camera and a long-lasting battery, the 11 Pro perfects the total smartphone experience without the need for superfluous extras. The iPhone 11 Pro is a bit heavier and thicker than its predecessor, but it's a change you'll quickly accept in exchange for its improved battery life. It’s the same mix of stainless steel and glass, and the 5.8-inch screen size makes it fit perfectly in most hands. The back is now frosted to prevent fingerprints and unsightly smudges. Apple has called the display “Super Retina XDR,” but all you need to know about it is that it’s crisp and extremely bright. Colors are vivid and HDR content makes the most of its capabilities. Apple’s Bionic A13 chip is incredibly fast. It offers a 20 percent boost in processor from last year and beats any other phone we’ve tested so far in terms of raw power. IPhone 11 Pro runs iOS 13, which offers many new features and small improvements, including a dark mode. Battery life is another plus, as the iPhone 11 Pro can easily last for an average day and there’s still something left in the tank. There’s also 18W wired charging with a quick charger included in the box, and you’ll always have the option to charge – albeit more slowly – via wireless charging pads. The iPhone 11 Pro also has an IP68 rating, so water is not a cause for concern. Its starting price of $ 999 can make you think, especially considering that the base model only has 64 GB with no room for expansion. We therefore recommend buying the 256GB version for $ 1,099. It is a lot of money, but for a constant companion without obvious weaknesses, it is an expense that can be justified. If the price of the iPhone 11 Pro puts you back, then consider the iPhone 11 as a very good alternative that will cost you about $ 300 dollars cheaper. You’ll enjoy the same great performance, all-day battery life, and a great dual-lens camera. It lacks the 11 Pro’s telephoto lens, and the design and display aren’t all that great, but you’ll only notice if you place them side by side. For most people, the iPhone 11 is probably the right choice for Apple’s line. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra The best Android phone

Factory equipped with Android 10 system and a renewed and cleaner version of One UI 2.0, the interface of Samsung equipment, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is the largest and most powerful from the S20 family of the South Korean manufacturer. Inside, it includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor -in some markets the Exynos 990 is included-, complemented with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, although there is always the possibility of expanding it with the MicroSD card, 5G connectivity for sub technologies -6 and mmWave. All this enables you to use the most demanding applications and games, in addition to running several simultaneously. If the above does not convince you, the S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, with HDR10 + certification and a refresh rate of 120Hz, offering a smooth experience that gamers will particularly love. As for the battery, the S20 Ultra has 500mAh, a 25W charger and supports 45W fast charging if you purchase a separate fast charger. Plus, you can wirelessly charge other devices thanks to Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare feature. But it is on the front of the camera that the Galaxy S20 Ultra wins all the applause. It sports a 108-megapixel main lens, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle on the rear camera, plus a 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. Selfie fans will enjoy the Ultra’s 40MP front camera. Furthermore, it has the ability to capture video in up to 8K. Is not sufficient? Samsung promises enhanced artificial intelligence to capture the best photos in any situation, plus larger sensors to absorb more light and perform better in poorly lit situations. Where to buy it? The Galaxy S20 Ultra is available through a wide range of stores and operators starting at $ 1,400. Swapping eligible devices can also save you a few bucks. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is a big phone, but Samsung has cut back as much as possible. With a crisp 3,040 x 1,440 resolution and HDR10 + certification, you won’t tire of viewing photos and videos on the 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen. Inside there is plenty of power thanks to the Snapdragon 855 processor and 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage and space for expansion through the MicroSD card. You’ll find a powerful triple-lens camera on its back. There’s even a time-of-flight sensor for better depth detection. The 4,300 mAh battery can go smoothly even on a busy day, and Samsung has improved the maximum charging speed, offering a 25W charger in the box, but also the ability to charge 45W if you’re willing to choose the right kit. . The S Pen is the secret weapon in Samsung's Note line and is more useful than ever, with remote control features thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. iPhone SE (2020) The best cheap smartphone Andy Boxall / Digital Trends More

iPhone SE (2020) It is the cheapest Apple phone you can buy right now. It's a great introduction to the brand and a brilliant purchase for those who are budget conscious. It reuses the overall design of the iPhone 8, but with a small, thin, and light body, something that is severely lacking in today's phone world. To give it a visual update, Apple used black glass on the front to disguise large bezels.

You’ll want one because inside is the latest Apple A13 Bionic processor, the same that powers the powerful iPhone 11 Pro. The performance is very similar and the iPhone SE is a daily satisfaction. The Apple App Store is packed with apps and they will all work on the phone, mainly because until the iPhone SE came out, the iPhone 8 was still a current Apple phone.

The camera has a single 12 megapixel lens and takes great photos during the day. It’s hard to tell them apart from the iPhone 11 until you face low-light conditions. It has a portrait mode with lighting effects, but no wide-angle or optical zoom. It runs the same iOS 13 operating system as the iPhone 11 Pro and will also receive updates for the foreseeable future, in addition to having all the usual Apple features, including Apple Pay and Siri.

If there is a downside, it is the battery life. It is weaker when playing video or playing for long periods of time, when it can be difficult to last a full day. With moderate use, it will serve you from morning to night, and there is also wireless charging on board.

Finalist: Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a, which occupies a close second, held the title of the best budget phone on our list for some time. It has been superseded by the iPhone SE (2020), but this does not reflect its overall capability. It has a fantastic camera and a large screen, plus a decent battery; but with almost a year, we expect a soon replacement. For this reason, the iPhone SE (2020) is a better buy right now.

iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max

The ones with the best camera

We’ve already told you about the iPhone 11 Pro, and the 11 Pro Max has the same great triple-lens camera. The combination of a 12-megapixel wide-angle with an f / 1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with an f / 2.0 aperture, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f / 2.4 aperture give you everything you need to create amazing pictures wherever you are.

Slight improvements in an already excellent portrait mode, as well as a smart Super HDR function that combines multiple shots for better results, are highly welcome, but the new ultra-wide-angle lens with its 120-degree field of view is the new addition. star, as it allows to fit more in the background when capturing people, or to capture previously impossible views.

While the intuitive camera app may lack in-depth access to features photographers may want to play with, it does fantastically well for people who just want to take the best shot possible without having to think about it too much.

We also have to highlight the video recording qualities of these devices. Stabilization outperforms other phones of a similar range, so if you want smooth 4K images at 60 frames per second, you should buy the iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max. You’ll get the same set of cameras and capabilities, regardless of the model you choose.

Pixel 4 phones have a dual-lens camera that combines a 12.2-megapixel primary with a 16-megapixel telephoto lens. But it's Google image processing that does the hard work. It has virtually no shutter lag, and while processing takes a second or two, the results are surprising. The Pixel excels thanks to Google's HDR + technology, where the smartphone captures multiple photos at once, chooses the best one and uses the rest to produce an image with the least amount of noise. This also eliminates overexposed or underexposed parts of an image, resulting in a great dynamic range. There's also a great portrait mode that blurs backgrounds, a stunning zoom option, and a great night vision mode for low light topography.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

The phone with the best battery life

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max? “data-reactid =” 129 “>Why do we choose the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max?

Everything that makes iPhone 11 Pro our top pick applies to the 11 Pro Max. It is fast, fluid and has an excellent set of cameras. The only real difference is that it comes on a 6.5-inch screen and is much bigger and heavier. Size means it won’t fit everyone, but if you’re looking for a device that can last you one day and part of the next without plugging it in, this is your choice.

Although the iPhone 11 Pro Max performed well in our video streaming tests, with a time of 10 hours and 39 minutes, it was actually surpassed by the Note 10 Plus and the smaller iPhone 11 Pro. However, we found that it generally outperforms the other two in real-world performance. Most people use their phone for a combination of different activities, and in that scenario the 11 Pro Max has stellar battery life.

Even after the busiest days, we were able to leave the iPhone 11 Pro Max unplugged overnight and wait until we got to the office the next day to charge it. Speaking of which, a reasonably fast 18W charger comes in the box, though it lags behind the fastest charge offered by some Samsung and Huawei phones. There is also support for wireless charging.

You’ll find an impressive 4,200 mAh battery in the Huawei P30 Pro, enough to hold you for two days before you need to find a plug. It’s not just the big battery that gives this phone so much endurance: Huawei has also accomplished some clever software tricks to optimize its power management. In addition to having a long-lasting battery, the P30 Pro also supports fast charging, with Huawei’s patented Super Charge technology offering a full charge from scratch in 70 minutes. If the phone is available wherever you are, it’s well worth considering.

You can also check out our roundup of other smartphones with the best battery life for alternatives.

OnePlus 7 T

Best value flagship phone

OnePlus has been producing affordable phones with near-flagship specs for years, and the OnePlus 7T is its best product yet. The price increased with its predecessor, the OnePlus 7 Pro, which was more than anything else an iconic “flagship phone killer,” but OnePlus seems to have taken criticism seriously, as the OnePlus 7T has a cheaper starting price of $ 600. Dollars.

There’s a truly impressive 6.55-inch AMOLED display with an unusual 20: 9 aspect ratio, 2,400 x 1,080-pixel resolution, and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It is bright, with deep blacks and accurate colors. It is also compatible with HDR10 +, although it does not compare with the latest Apple or Samsung screens in terms of quality. There is a small teardrop notch on the top that doesn’t bother at all.

You’ll find plenty of power here with a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and 8GB of RAM. It also offers 128GB of ultrafast UFS 3.0 storage. Overall, this is one of the fastest phones we’ve tested. It runs Android 10 with Oxygen OS on top, which is packed with handy customization options and tons of optimizations compared to the latest version.

OnePlus has also worked hard to improve the camera, which has been a weak point in the past. The OnePlus 7T has a triple-lens setup comprising a 48-megapixel with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a large f / 1.6 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 117-degree field of view and a telephoto lens. 12 megapixel camera with 2x optical zoom.

The 3,800 mAh battery is enough for a busy day, but you may need to recharge it before bed. Fortunately, the Warp Charge fast charging system can take the OnePlus 7T from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

If you’re looking for downsides, the absence of wireless charging, the average battery life, and the lack of an IP rating are stains on its spec sheet, though OnePlus says the phone is still waterproof. Overall, it represents fantastic value for money.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

The best small smartphone

Samsung has taken some of the best elements from the more expensive S10 and packed them in a more compact and economical body shaped like the Galaxy S10e. You’ll find a world-class 5.8-inch dynamic AMOLED display with 2,280 x 1,080 pixel resolution and HDR10 + certification. It lacks the curves of its older siblings, and it’s not as sharp, but it offers excellent color accuracy and you won’t tire of looking at it.

Inside, you get the same Snapdragon 855 processor that is lightning fast, making this phone capable of running all the latest games and apps. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and there’s still room for expansion through the MicroSD card slot.

Samsung has opted for a dual-lens main camera on the S10e, combining a standard 12-megapixel lens with a variable aperture of f / 1.5 to f / 2.4 and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f / 2.2 aperture. You’ll find a wide range of options and modes in the camera app, which also allows you to record 4K videos in HDR. There’s a 10-megapixel lens with an f / 1.9 aperture around the front.

The 3,100 mAh battery will help you get through an average day, but you may need a recharge if you plan to go out at night. Charging by cable is not very fast, but you can charge it wirelessly at the same speed.

