Thanks to their robust features, the Galaxy S20 family phones shook the dash in March 2020 and were among the best phones you can buy in 2020. Despite the efforts of the Korean manufacturer, the iPhone 11 Pro is still the best, but if none of these teams convince you, in this guide we select the phones you should have considering aspects such as design, battery life, operating system or durability.

Apple has worked on a sleek design for its flagship range with a series of refinements, making the iPhone 11 Pro a complete package. With an impressive display, a versatile camera and a long-lasting battery, the 11 Pro perfects the total smartphone experience without the need for superfluous extras.

The iPhone 11 Pro is a bit heavier and thicker than its predecessor, but it’s a change you’ll quickly accept in exchange for its improved battery life. It’s the same mix of stainless steel and glass, and the 5.8-inch screen size makes it fit perfectly in most hands. The back is now frosted to prevent fingerprints and unsightly smudges. Apple has called the display “Super Retina XDR,” but all you need to know about it is that it’s crisp and extremely bright. Colors are vivid and HDR content makes the most of its capabilities.

Apple’s Bionic A13 chip is incredibly fast. It offers a 20 percent boost in processor from last year and beats any other phone we’ve tested so far in terms of raw power. IPhone 11 Pro runs iOS 13, which offers many new features and small improvements, including a dark mode.

Battery life is another plus, as the iPhone 11 Pro can easily last for an average day and there’s still something left in the tank. There’s also 18W wired charging with a quick charger included in the box, and you’ll always have the option to charge – albeit more slowly – via wireless charging pads. The iPhone 11 Pro also has an IP68 rating, so water is not a cause for concern.

Its starting price of $ 999 can make you think, especially considering that the base model only has 64 GB with no room for expansion. We therefore recommend buying the 256GB version for $ 1,099. It is a lot of money, but for a constant companion without obvious weaknesses, it is an expense that can be justified.

If the price of the iPhone 11 Pro puts you back, then consider the iPhone 11 as a very good alternative that will cost you about $ 300 dollars cheaper. You’ll enjoy the same great performance, all-day battery life, and a great dual-lens camera. It lacks the 11 Pro’s telephoto lens, and the design and display aren’t all that great, but you’ll only notice if you place them side by side. For most people, the iPhone 11 is probably the right choice for Apple’s line.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The best Android phone

$ 1000 at Amazon

Factory equipped with Android 10 system and a renewed and cleaner version of One UI 2.0, the interface of Samsung equipment, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is the largest and most powerful from the S20 family of the South Korean manufacturer.

Inside, it includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor -in some markets the Exynos 990 is included-, complemented with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, although there is always the possibility of expanding it with the MicroSD card, 5G connectivity for sub technologies -6 and mmWave. All this enables you to use the most demanding applications and games, in addition to running several simultaneously. If the above does not convince you, the S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, with HDR10 + certification and a refresh rate of 120Hz, offering a smooth experience that gamers will particularly love.

As for the battery, the S20 Ultra has 500mAh, a 25W charger and supports 45W fast charging if you purchase a separate fast charger. Plus, you can wirelessly charge other devices thanks to Samsung’s Wireless PowerShare feature.

But it is on the front of the camera that the Galaxy S20 Ultra wins all the applause. It sports a 108-megapixel main lens, a 48MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle on the rear camera, plus a 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. Selfie fans will enjoy the Ultra’s 40MP front camera. Furthermore, it has the ability to capture video in up to 8K. Is not sufficient? Samsung promises enhanced artificial intelligence to capture the best photos in any situation, plus larger sensors to absorb more light and perform better in poorly lit situations.

Where to buy it? The Galaxy S20 Ultra is available through a wide range of stores and operators starting at $ 1,400. Swapping eligible devices can also save you a few bucks.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is a big phone, but Samsung has cut back as much as possible. With a crisp 3,040 x 1,440 resolution and HDR10 + certification, you won’t tire of viewing photos and videos on the 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen. Inside there is plenty of power thanks to the Snapdragon 855 processor and 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage and space for expansion through the MicroSD card. You’ll find a powerful triple-lens camera on its back. There’s even a time-of-flight sensor for better depth detection. The 4,300 mAh battery can go smoothly even on a busy day, and Samsung has improved the maximum charging speed, offering a 25W charger in the box, but also the ability to charge 45W if you’re willing to choose the right kit. . The S Pen is the secret weapon in Samsung’s Note line and is more useful than ever, with remote control features thanks to Bluetooth connectivity.

iPhone SE (2020)

The best cheap smartphone

Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

