The Best Personalized Jewelry Finds for Mother’s Day

Personalized gifts always feel extra special — and that’s why they’re such a great go-to present for Mother’s Day. Jewelry is a great gift to customize with a name, saying, initial, zodiac sign, birthstone, or any other sentimental symbol. Below, shop 16 personalized jewelry pieces from Kate Spade, Gorjana, Anthropologie, Kendra Scott, Fossil, Brook & York, Made by Mary, and more that will make the moms in your life feel adored.