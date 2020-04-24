In the driving tests they looked at features such as the feeling of direction, acceleration and braking

The 2020 New Car Catalog shows more SUVs than any other year as American consumer shopping trends leaned more toward large, comfortable cars, neglecting several sedan and compact cars.

However, sports and sedans also came out that offer new experiences, new designs, technology and a lot of power in their current vehicles.

In tests conducted by The Car Conecction where they stepped on the accelerator to see and feel how fast they can accelerate and step on the brakes to experience their strength and stability. The tests also look at other traits, such as steering feel, response to inputs, body lean, and ride quality.

Here we leave you the cars with the best performance of 2020 according to The Car Connection.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

The car has a slim and muscular design that, at the same time, maintains its elegant and sporty design. With the option of carbon fiber or aluminum, the exterior of this car is hand wrapped.

The Corvette C8 is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 LT2 engine that produces 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It is the most powerful Corvette of all!

Nissan GT-R 2020

Nissan offers the GT-R Premium, GT-R Track Edition and GT-R NISMO. Although in certain regions, the Pure, Prestige version and black models will also be offered.

The car features a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, a manual gearbox with the refined “R-mode” (for road or track) and a titanium muffler, among many other features.

Porsche 718 Boxster 2020

The Porsche 718 Boxster is a sports car and is also available in a convertible model. The 718 is better balanced than its 911 sibling and provides almost the same performance with less power.

Buyers can choose a 2.0-liter or 2.5-liter turbo-4 with 300-365 hp, or a 4.0-liter flat-6 with up to 414 hp.

Porsche 911 2020

The 911 is Porsche’s pride in building on this remarkably practical flagship, which helps explain why so many people consider the 911 to be the best sports car in the world.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S originally featured a 3.8-liter twin-turbo Flat 6 engine that is capable of producing 580 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

Porsche Taycan 2020

The new Porsche Taycan EV comes in two versions, the Turbo and the Turbo S, These are the two models that Porsche introduced as their first electric vehicle (EV) in September last year, experts praised the two-electric sports car for its streamlined design and luxurious interior.

Both models feature a dual electric motor that together can produce up to 616 horsepower (hp) for the Turbo and 750 hp for the Turbo S.

