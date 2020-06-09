More

instagram profile (where he shares messages of support and songs from a kind of cave), or the viral fury that he provokes every time he speaks of the end of Captain Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. Admittedly, his films no longer amass hundreds of millions at the box office and will not receive unanimous applause from critics, but there are those who believe that this is hardly a bump and the best is yet to come. “Data-reactid =” 24 “> Johnny has a birthday, so let’s celebrate by highlighting the best performances of his career. Not the most chameleonic – that there are many of them – but the best of all. On June 9, he turns 57 springs – of which more than half he spent in front of a camera – and it was not even breakfast time that his name was already viral on social networks with fans congratulating him in all languages. What moves this man is incredible. You just have to check the millions of followers he accumulated in less than 24 hours when he created his recently released Instagram profile (where he shares messages of support and songs from a kind of cave), or the viral fury that he provokes every time he talks about End of Captain Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. It is true that his films no longer amass hundreds of millions at the box office nor will they have the unanimous applause of the critics, but there are those who believe that it is hardly a bump and the best is yet to come.