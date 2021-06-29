The best Paul George ever gives the Clippers an extra life

Those playoff games against the Mavericks. All the backpack behind, especially since last year. Those free throws from Game 2 with the Suns. They have been judging strongly Paul george for not living up to these Clippers until recently, but here he crowns a performance that no one will be able to complain about. And with Kawhi leonard injured and looking to be out until the end, the responsibility has been for him and he is responding as best he can. Neither is Ibaka, another critical point for Lue, and the Angelenos are still clearly overtaken by Phoenix, but they have gone silly 3-2 saving the penultimate away game and return to Staples Center hoping to force another seventh game as they already did against Luka Doncic, Rick Carlisle and company. Without palliative this 102-116 of the fifth meeting.

George pulls out a thorn or a thorn, we will have to ask him, with a match never seen: 41 points, with 15/20 in field goals, 13 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals. Especially critical was the momentum in the third quarter, with 20 points, a single throwing miss and the moment the Clippers finished loosing. It is his best performance in a match at championship heights because he has never scored so much, but its effectiveness is to assess it separately: the statistical line is only comparable to two and the last one was signed by Magic Johnson in 1980 and, of course, nobody has done it with the Clippers, but it is that the first one that hits so much with a 100% accuracy in free throws, 75% on field goals and 50% on triples. Superb.

The Suns were brave even as the Clippers pushed to reduce the impact of DeAndre Ayton (10 + 11), key so far. Zubac disappeared and Cousins came in to give refreshments to the five little ones, with Marcus morris on all sides and Patrick Beverley again very successful in defense. The locals hit two good arreones in the second half to get closer, the last one with half a quarter to go, but those from Los Angeles kept the coldness at someone else’s house and took a victory that gives them life.