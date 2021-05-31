The best partner for your business

Two out of every three failures in companies are due to disagreements between partners. Belonging to that privileged third party that achieves success can be in our power if we know how to choose the right partner.

Having a partner can be a great professional and personal advantage: he is someone to lean on, with whom to share work, exchange ideas, cope with problems, find solutions, distribute difficulties and celebrate triumphs. It is rarely possible to do everything yourself, and even if it is, it is not necessary either. Mother Teresa of Calcutta had it very clear: «I do what you cannot, and you do what I cannot. Together we can do great things. But it’s not just about having a partner, it’s about finding the best one.

Partners, like love, can appear at first sight. But that is not usual. Most likely, it will take time to find the right person to share each type of business. Once we know we want it, where to look for the best partner?

Former co-workers. Current and past colleagues can be candidates for partners, because we already know their way of working: if they are honest, if they usually complain about everything, if they know how to solve, if they are dedicated to procrastinating … Having spent hours next to someone, elbow with an elbow, he gives us a very clear X-ray of who could be a good partner and who is ruled out.

Friends. It seems to me that good friends can be very good business partners; not all, of course. But if we know how to choose, we will have advantages, apart from trust. But you have to be very clear with the rules to avoid problems. For a business to work, you have to dedicate a lot of effort and endless hours of work, and better spend them with those who already know that we get along. Many large companies were born from the illusion of friends who one day had a business idea and decided to work together to achieve their goals. The only problem is that at some point the friendship may be lost …

Family. Having companies with your family is the closest thing to doing business with friends. Siblings, parents and children, married couples… who are also solid business partners abound. But from my point of view, if it is not well defined and professionalized, difficulties begin in the second generation. The same values ​​instilled since childhood in a first generation, it is difficult to maintain the rest, but it would be the key to continue with the sense of effort, honesty, passion …

Networking opportunities. Every business event where you meet people is a golden opportunity to find business partners. The important thing is to know what requirements are essential for each company. For example, different, but compatible personalities. That is, if one knows a disaster in finances, the partner is competent in that field, someone who balances personal deficiencies.

In reality, our best partner is the one that responds to what we are looking for: reliability, commitment, honesty, compatibility, responsibility, courage, creativity, effort and, above all, emotional competence. The key to success in any human (and commercial) relationship is in the management of emotions, in being aware of our strengths and weaknesses, recognizing them in ourselves and in others, to work with respect, assertiveness and motivation.

www.ieie.eu