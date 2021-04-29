The best pans to fry and sauté your most surprising preparations

Nonstick Pans: Do They Really Exist?

The question brings them to you. It is true that there are many pans that are non-stick –The iron, titanium or steel–, but with nuances. When they tell us that a certain pan lasts a lifetime or that food will never stick, it is never entirely true. Everything it will depend on the good use we make of them.

When we have left food stuck to the surface of the pan, can be given by three reasons. The first, that we have cooked with a excessive temperature. There is no non-stick surface there. It may also be that we have not added the necessary amount of oil so that the food does not stick. And another reason why our skillet may lose non-stick is using unsuitable kitchen utensils for the frying pan, such as steel cutlery.

Therefore, it is true that we can find a truly non-stick frying pan that will accompany us for a lifetime. But you must use it with care, both at the time of to cook as at the time of clean it. Otherwise, you can already leave all your savings in a frying pan, which will not do you any good.

Best brands of pans

If you don’t want to get lost in a sea of ​​offers, here we leave you the manufacturers that convince us the most at the time of buy a frying pan:

Magefesa. This brand succeeds, mainly, for offering pans de great performance at very affordable prices. He usually competes with Tefal and always ends up winning.

Nature. Another manufacturer that stands out for its great value for money is Natura. Their pans won’t always be on the podium of the premium models, but their performance is beyond question.

Bra. But if you are looking for a high quality frying pan, you will not find a better manufacturer than Bra. In addition, their products always have techniques and materials provided with innovative techniques.

Where to buy the best frying pan in quality-price

Little else remains for us to tell, except the best points of sale that you can go to find the best frying pan on the market:

Pans on Amazon. If you don’t want to complicate things, head over to Amazon. As soon as you search, you will find one Quality frying pan at a great price. Plus, they bring it home to you in no time.

Pans in El Corte Inglés. The commercial area par excellence. At least, if you still like to shop the old way. The good thing is that, when you go to the English Court, syou always find what you are looking for.

Pans on AliExpress. Another portal to take into account is AliExpress. Its catalog is so wide that it is always you can find real bargains.