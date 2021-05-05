The Best Original Disney + Movies: They’re Just There

If you are a fan of the Californian company, you will love our list of recommendations.

When we start our articles, in most cases, we know what kind of movies or series we are going to meet and we are facing one of the cases where more important content, both for results in front of the audience and for specialized criticism, we can publish. The amount of movie theater Y multimedia content that Disney has been absorbing for the past few decades, with acquisitions such as the franchise Star wars or the arrival of the superheroes of Marvel to the North American company, has achieved that its platform, Disney +, whose catalog we have talked about in this article, becomes one of the most used around the world.

Within Disney +Obviously, you will have the option to satisfy all the members of the family, whether they want to enjoy the most little ones with unforgettable titles animation, that the teenagers need the adrenaline of the heroic figures of Marvel or that the Adults want to travel to the past with some Fantastic stories, which will bring you unforgettable memories.

These are our recommended movies on Disney + and that you will not be able to see elsewhere

Whether you want to enjoy the Captain Nemo Adventures, in 20,000 leagues of submarine travel, or travel to distant planets With the awesome Avatar, we have the perfect list for you.

SoulStar Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 20,000 Leagues Under the SeaFantasyAvatarBigDumboAvengers: Endgame

Soul

The winning animated film of the Oscar in the edition of the year 2021, deserves to inaugurate the first position in the list of recommendations that we are writing for you. If you give it a chance, if there are still people who have not done it, you will discover a fantastic fable, Pixar offers us more mature films every day, about what it means to be human and what could the soul concept, discovering it through a Music teacher who, unfortunately, loses his life in a fortuitous accident, but his soul, instead of heading to the right corner of the universe, ends up returning to Earth, helped by a fun friend.

Year: 2020 Genre: animation Approximate duration: 101 minutes

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

We could enter into an extensive debate about why we have chosen this film, belonging to the first trilogy, as a banner of the franchise, but you would only be ashamed if you dare to argue with us. Jokes aside, the second delivery from the galactic adventures of Han Solo, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker, it has seemed to us that it is the one that deserves to occupy the position of honor on our list, both for spectacular action scenes, as well as by the appearance of the mystic Yoda teacher and the variety and creation of different planets and landscapes, as well as the revelation of the first big secrets of the saga created by George Lucas.

Year: 1980 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 127 minutes

20,000 leagues of underwater travel

If you thought that we were going to offer you only recent films, or at least those that you, who were born at the dawn of the 21st century, keep in mind, you were wrong. On this occasion, we want to bring you one of the funniest and most amazing adventures, at least for the time when its production and premiere took place, and that will lead us to embark on an underwater story, created by the wonderful mind of Julio Verne, and where we can see Kirk douglas at the time when it was one of the sacred cows of Hollywood.

Year: 1954 Genre: Adventures Approximate duration: 127 minutes

Fantasy

When Walt disney was among us, the company means something completely different from what it does today, although it has not lost all its essence today. Within his early works, perhaps it is Fantasy its most complete movie, perhaps the first directed also to a more adult audience, since it brought together one of its mythical characters, Mickey Mouse, with works by the classical music in a fantasy, never better expressed, and that supposed a sonic revolution in theaters, premiering a system called Fantasound, which showed viewers what stereo sound was all about in the 1940s.

Year: 1940 Genre: animation Approximate duration: 126 minutes

Avatar

The highest grossing film ever, title taken in 2021 to the last film that you will see in this list of recommendations, it is also the film that marked an era in audiovisual production in the world of cinema. If you believe that the story it tells, with a environmentalist background very necessary in the times we live in, it does not fill you completely, please, we ask you to give it a new opportunity, with a TV of considerable dimensions and 4K resolution, since many of its scenes they are, simply, moving modern artwork. By the way, your attraction on Disney’s Animal Kingdom is, without a doubt, the best attraction ever created in a theme park.

Year: 2009 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 161 minutes

Big

Tom Hanks, who has never known the word evil when playing a character in the cinema, offers us one of the best comedies of the late 20th century, protected by an extraordinary script, which tells us, by way of fable compressed, the story of a child who wants to be an adult And he can’t think of a better thing than to ask a strange machine at the fair in his city. The next day, Josh must deal with a body that is not yours and you will discover that, perhaps, the lifetime about which the elders complain so much is funnier than i thought.

Year: 1988 Genre: Comedy Approximate duration: 104 minutes

Dumbo

The Walt Disney early years at the helm of his company, perhaps the most influential in the history of cinema, they left us animated classics that will be impossible to stop showing, generation after generation, to the little ones. In this case, in order not to monopolize the list of recommended films with these titles, we wanted to leave you one of them, What representation from that group of classic tapes. Dumbo, the little elephant that shows us how the external appearance does not have to define who we really are, it is one of the most adorable characters from the Californian factory and if you don’t believe us, come back to hit play to this story and prepare for the thrill of the trip on that circus train.

Year: 1941 Genre: animation Approximate duration: 63 minutes

Avengers: Endgame

Here is the highest grossing movie of all time until Avatar he took the throne from him again. Completion of one of the greatest sagas in the history of cinema, put your finishing touch with a film that moved all those who passed through the cinemas and that tells us the events what happened after thanos victory and his proclamation as an omniscient being of the Universe, depriving us of millions of people across the planet. However, the most powerful superheroes of our reality still they have a plan designed to be able to restore the natural balance and defeat the villain, in one of the most epic endings that we can remember.

Year: 2019 Genre: Action Approximate duration: 184 minutes

