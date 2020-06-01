Going through the huge Amazon Prime Video series library can be exhausting, especially when you’re trying to find something really worthwhile. To make things easier for you, we’ve put together a list of the best original titles available on this streaming platform. his original series, and the truth is that there is a lot to choose from, since Amazon has increased production in recent years in a considerable way. “data-reactid =” 18 “> These are series produced internally by Amazon Studios, in the same way Netflix produces its original series, and the truth is that there is a lot to choose from, since Amazon has increased production in recent years in a considerable way. In the not-too-distant future, near-death humans will have the option of charging their consciousness into lavish virtual reality lives. When Nathan (Robbie Amell) is in a car accident, he must choose to undergo a complex operation and risk real death … or move into Lakeview’s digital life. He chooses the latter, where he meets Nora (Andy Allo), his customer service representative still alive. As Nathan grows accustomed to a personalized beyond (loaded with ads and shopping), Nora navigates the personal and financial struggles of her real world. The limits are blurred as the two characters build a relationship that extends beyond reality … although the latter we do not know very well what it means.

Hunters have not received rave reviews for their script – occasionally gross – and the misrepresentation of some historical details, but if you find yourself wanting to see people killing the bad guys, you won’t be disappointed.

Based on a series of Michael Connelly novels, Bosch is one of the best crime thrillers, faithfully reproducing the original material without falling into the same shortcomings that plague many adaptations. Detective Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch (Deadwood actor Titus Welliver) is a morally honest man who is not afraid to twist the rules to do justice to those who deserve it.



Although the description sounds cheesy, somehow the series is not. Amazon’s vision of a bleak and unromantic Los Angeles integrates seamlessly into the Bosch story, which is both a crime story and a fascinating drama. The slow pace of the series is sublime, and the characters, even the least relevant, are carefully written, mostly avoiding boring gender stereotypes. If you like police shows, this is one of the best.

As grim and shockingly violent as it is clever, the series also offers a powerful deconstruction of traditional superhero stories, and presents a world in which superpowers, corporate greed, and media consolidation have been bled to death to create a form of corruption particularly terrifying. The audience sees it all through the eyes of Hughie, an average guy who is brutally changed by a chance encounter with a superhero.

Comrade Detective

Easily the most absurd production on our list, Comrad Detective It is like a police friend movie, except that those friends are Romanians and the movie is set during the Cold War. The entire show was filmed in Romanian (with Romanian actors) before being dubbed into English by renowned stars such as Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nick Offerman, and other well-known characters.



Most of Comrad’s pranks Detective They are typical jokes about communism and the USSR, except that they are designed in reverse to be about America’s “capitalist pigs.” Sometimes it’s hard to know when the story is serious and when it’s trying to make you laugh, but those end up being the best and most provocative parts.

Fleabag

This British comedy was created and written by star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays a young Londoner who launches herself into a life full of sex, pranks, awkward moments and lots of drama. The series was adapted from a Waller-Bridge woman’s show, and recently wrapped its second season on Amazon.

Goliath

Billy Bob Thornton plays attorney Billy McBride in this series, who continues on his path to redemption after falling low and leaving the powerful law firm he founded with a reclusive partner.“data-reactid =” 92 “>

Although it has an impressive supporting cast that includes William Hurt, Maria Bello, Olivia Thirlby, Molly Parker and Mark Duplass, the series is led by Thornton’s excellent performance as the former lawyer now fighting against a legal system, which seems be against your clients instead of favoring them. The role awarded Thornton a Golden Globe Award for “Best Actor of the Year in a Drama Series” at the 2017 ceremony.

Good Omens

The impressive cast of the show is completed by Jon Hamm, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Nick Offerman and Jack Whitehall. Like the book that inspired it, the series is packed with quirky and irreverent humor that filters both human history and biblical mythology through its clever lens.

The Grand Tour

If you liked Top Gear and have never seen The Grand Tour, get ready for what awaits you. The entire team, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, and executive producer Andy Wilman, migrated to Amazon after Clarkson was pulled from the BBC show after allegations of disagreements allegedly resulted in a physical fight, but it still appears that the team is better than ever. The Grand Tour actually takes Top Gear to another level, with more extravagant production value and more ridiculous vehicles than ever.



Like its predecessor, this series expertly combines legitimate car journalism with somewhat ridiculous jokes and situations, thanks to the interaction between the hosts. The show travels the world for numerous special episodes, including one involving charity efforts in Mozambique and another in Dubai with SUVs or sand buggies. Basically, this show is like a Top Gear reissue, but if you like cars, you should see it.

The Man in the High Castle

What would have happened if the Axis Powers (an alliance composed of Germany, Japan and Italy) Would they have emerged victorious from World War II? That is the question asked by The Man In The High Castle, a dramatic and highly stylized adaptation of the 1962 novel of the same name, written by Philip K. Dick. Set in the early 1960s in a novel dystopian past, the Third Reich and the Japanese Empire maintain divided control over the continental United States.



When a dangerous propaganda film reaches the hands of revolutionary groups, an underground conflict over the truth of the war begins, as an aging Adolf Hitler prepares to relinquish control of the Reich, and several prominent members of the party compete for a opportunity in power. The pace is slow, but the performance, especially that of Rufus Sewell as the Obergruppenführer John Smith, deserves patience.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

In 1958, in New York, a Jewish woman named Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) discovers that her husband, a businessman who also works as a comedian, is stealing his jokes from the great comedian Bob Newhart. Worse still, she also learns that the man was being unfaithful to her. To deal with the situation, Midge begins to create his own jokes, and discovers that he has the ability to do so. In the vein of the Unbreakable series Kimmy Schmidt, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel It is a comedy that is not intimidated by its most serious moments, resulting in a cheerful and fun tone.



Similarly, the series deals tactfully with gender and religion in a period when ignorance and stereotypes dominated society, and people were not as enlightened, or politically correct, as most people today are. day. Brosnahan’s work is outstanding, painting an image of a woman who uses her pain to strengthen her resolve and discover her purpose.

The New Yorker Presents

Do you want to learn about the effects of pesticides on amphibian ecosystems? You are in the right place. Each episode houses several different segments, which vary greatly in tone and theme. That being said, you will never feel like you are wasting your time or seeing something uninteresting.

One Mississippi

Patriot

Like a mixture of dark comedy and drama, this series by writer, director, and executive producer Steven Conrad is about a drug addicted spy who is forced to take a position as a mid-level employee at an industrial pipe manufacturer, all for Gather information about Iran’s nuclear program. As you enter the dangerous task, you find yourself taking the greatest risks to protect your secret.

Michael Dorman stars in the series as intelligence officer John Tavner, with Terry O’Quinn playing his esteemed father and superior officer. The impressive cast is completed by Kurtwood Smith, Michael Chernus, Kathleen Munroe, Aliette Opheim, Chris Conrad and Debra Winger. While the first season received generally positive reviews and a nomination for Critics Choice Television Awards’ Best Voter Series of the Year, the second season further raised the bar, garnering wide acceptance following its debut in November 2018.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams

The value of the production is impressive, with Hidden Figures and Moonlight actress Janelle Monae playing a smart robot in a metallic outfit that looks very real. Like Black Mirror, the Amazon science fiction series has the participation of more than a few stars, including Terrence Howard, Bryan Cranston, Steve Buscemi and Anna Paquin. If you are looking for a dose of dark science fiction, you will definitely find it here.

Red Oaks

Sneaky pete

The Tick

Transparent

