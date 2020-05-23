confinement And lately, the so-called “new normal” have been more bearable thanks to the internet. Not only can you have series and films with a single click, but also artistic works, books and magazines on-line free, all as an incentive for people to stay home. But not everything ends there: it is also possible to enjoy countless free concerts, even some in real time. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> The running of the bulls and, lately, the so-called“ new normal ”have been more bearable thanks to The internet. Not only can you have series and movies with a single click, but also artistic works, books and magazines online at no cost, all as an incentive for people to stay at home. But not everything ends there: it is also possible to enjoy from endless free concerts, including some in real time.

If it is true that life without music would be a mistake, it would also be if you do not give yourself the opportunity to see any of these presentations now that you are at home. And it doesn’t matter if you like a specific genre: there are options for everyone.

The Rolling Stones

the website of the cultural venue and her social networks, as well as on the Telebilbao network. “data-reactid =” 29 “> As part of the Bilbao BBVA Sala Etxean cultural initiative, comes the performance of the Spanish artist The well dear, this Saturday, May 23, at 10:00 p.m. (Madrid city time). The presentation can be followed through the website of the cultural venue and its social networks, as well as on the Telebilbao chain.

Natalia Lafourcade and Nicky Jam

As part of # MúsicaEntreBrothers, a live concert series created by Cerveza Tecate, Natalia Lafourcade performed on May 8, while Nicky Jam on May 10. It is possible to relive both presentations through YouTube.

Natalia Lafourcade

Nicky Jam

One World: Together at Home

Radiohead

official YouTube channel, with the intention that people stay at home and, consequently, do not risk being infected by the new coronavirus. The first material that came out: Live From a Tent in Dublin, a concert that took place in October 2000, days after the release of Kid A, one of Radiohead’s most iconic albums. “data-reactid =” 40 “> Starting Thursday April 9th ​​and every week until the quarantine ends, the legendary British band will release a live performance on their official YouTube channel , with the intention that people stay at home and, consequently, do not risk being infected by the new coronavirus. The first material that came out: Live From a Tent in Dublin, a concert that took place in October 2000, days after the release of Kid A, one of Radiohead’s most iconic records.

Pink floyd

Starting today at 5pm UK (12pm EST) is the @YouTube Film Festival. Over the next 4 Fridays, we’re posting full concert performances on YouTube: PULSE, the Floyd’s and @ DavidGilmour‘s Pompeii gigs, and the 1970 KQED TV broadcast. Hopefully something to enjoy while we #StayHome! pic.twitter.com/lq1HFlvIQV

– Pink Floyd (@pinkfloyd) April 17, 2020

Montreux Jazz Festival

without paying anything, the presentations offered here by artists such as Ray Charles, Wu-Tang Clan, Johnny Cash, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Deep Purple, Carlos Santana, Patti Smith and Suzanne Vega. “data-reactid =” 50 “> Founded In 1967, the Montreux Jazz Festival has become an unmissable event, in which legendary figures of music have participated.For a period of 30 days and in collaboration with Stringray Qello, you can watch, without paying anything, the performances that artists such as Ray Charles, Wu-Tang Clan, Johnny Cash, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Deep Purple, Carlos Santana, Patti Smith and Suzanne Vega offered here.

Due to the exceptional circumstances, we have decided to postpone the announcement of the line-up and will communicate a new date soon. During this period, we have made over 50 Festival concerts available to stream for free. https://t.co/d7dsCD2KF9 pic.twitter.com/XJWBzB2wNk – Montreux Jazz Festival (@MontreuxJazz) March 26, 2020

Latin force

event. “data-reactid =” 53 “> The television network Telemundo carried out the Home concert, last March 21, in which different Latino artists sang from their home some of their successes and called on people to follow all the sanitary measures ordered by the health organs. Luis Fonsi, Paulina Rubio, J Balvin, Carlos Vives, Banda El Recodo, Gloria Estefan, Pepe Aguilar, Camila, Franco de Vita, Alejandra Guzmán, Reik and Alejandro Sanz were some of the interpreters who participated in this event.

I will resist 2020

It is not a concert, but a hymn –a new version of “Resistiré”, by the legendary Dynamic Duo–, which aims to raise funds that will go to the Cáritas foundation. “Resistiré 2020” has been well received, both online and in real life. Some of the artists who participated in the song are: Álex Ubago, Álvaro Soler, Andrés (Dvicio), Andrés Suárez, Blas Cantó, Carlos Baute, Conchita, David Bisbal, David Otero, David Summers, Despistaos, Diana Navarro, Ele, Georgina , India Martínez and Iván (Hall Effect).

Metallica Mondays

Live from Home

Live from Home, a platform that lists live concerts to enjoy them through different digital media. “Just because we keep our distance doesn’t mean the music has to stop: join the daily streamings Live from all over the world and follow the artists from home while they share music and stories, among other things, “reads the service’s page.” data-reactid = “62”> From Live Nation, the producer of live events, comes Live from Home, a platform that lists live concerts to be enjoyed through different digital media. “Just because we keep our distance doesn’t mean the music has to stop: join the streams daily Live from all over the world and follow the artists from their home while they share music and stories, among other things, “reads the service’s page.

Home concert

Home concert, which arises due to the cancellation of hundreds of concerts in the world due to the emergency caused by the new coronavirus. With dates until next July 4, for the moment, the platform lists the presentations by day, with their respective hours, and the channels in which they can be followed. “Data-reactid =” 65 “> From Spain and with a concept similar to that of Live From Home, is Concert at home, which arises from the cancellation of hundreds of concerts in the world due to the emergency caused by the new coronavirus. With dates until next July 4, for the time being, the platform lists the presentations per day, with their respective hours, and the channels in which they can be followed.

Given the suspension of concerts in venues and venues, we have created the website https://t.co/I8LhRA8G5p, to help publicize the performances that many artists are performing from their homes in order to make this happy quarantine more bearable. Can you help us spread the word? pic.twitter.com/D6nFuaS5tK – Concerts at Casa.com (@ConciertosCasa) March 18, 2020

Billboard Live at Home

Billboard, you can see various mini-presentations directly from the house of some artists. Among them, you will find The Driver Era, Alec Benjamin, Tank and the Bangas, Cold War Kids, Lauren Jauregui and Kiana Ledé. The concerts are also on the official Billboard website at Facebook. “data-reactid =” 68 “> In this series of Billboard clips, you can see various mini-presentations directly from the home of some artists. Among them, you will find The Driver Era, Alec Benjamin, Tank and the Bangas, Cold War Kids, Lauren Jauregui and Kiana Ledé The concerts are also on the official Billboard Facebook page.

Bruce Springsteen

Youtube or Apple Music without paying anything. “data-reactid =” 72 “> The legendary musician joins efforts to keep people at home, so he released his 2009 performance at Hyde Park in London This concert can be followed through YouTube or Apple Music without paying anything.

Practice social distancing & stream ‘London Calling: Live In Hyde Park’ from the comfort of your own home, now on YouTube & Apple Music in its entirety for the 1st time! Bruce & The E Street Band’s 2009 concert is an absolute powerhouse https://t.co/O90QlPBalO pic.twitter.com/MlQmV8wslS – Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 17, 2020

