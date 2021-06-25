The best OnePlus has almost 300 euros discount, with shipping from Spain included

The OnePlus 9 Pro stars in a brutal price drop in AliExpress that takes it to 623 euros, and it reaches you home in just a few days.

AliExpress today offers us one of those groundbreaking offers that we like so much. Its protagonist is the OnePlus 9 Pro, which drops from 909 euros to only 623 euros with the coupon 43 SUMMERALI. So you can benefit from a discount of almost 300 euros in the 8GB + 128GB version in silver.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the best smartphone of the firm at the moment, leading the catalog with one of the best displays to date, a extreme performance with the most powerful Snapdragon of the moment and a photographic section top. But there is much more to this OnePlus 9 Pro, and we will tell you about it below.

Buy the cheapest OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro stands out in principle for its design, with an excellent build quality and an aesthetic that gives a feeling of robustness and security despite a not very excessive weight. Your purchase is also interesting for your screen 6.7-inch AMOLED, QHD + resolution and variable refresh rate of 1-120 Hz. As we told you in its analysis, it is one of the best screens seen so far on an Android mobile.

You can ask this smartphone for anything you want, because its brain is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G that comes very well accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. It delivers extreme performance whatever the task ahead. Its internal storage is 128 GB and its operating system is OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

6.7-inch QHD + 120Hz AMOLED display Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage Quad rear camera 4,500 mAh battery, 65W fast charge

The OnePlus 9 Pro improves camera performance over the previous generation, with a quad rear camera with 48 MP main sensor, 50 MP ultra wide angle, 8 MP telephoto and 2 MP monochrome sensor. We ended up talking about their autonomy, with a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charge and 50W wireless charging.

In the OnePlus store, this OnePlus 9 Pro is priced at 909 euros. If you want it, take advantage of the opportunity that AliExpress offers and take it for only 623 euros with coupon 43VERANOALI. It is AliExpress Plaza, so shipping is from Spain and you will have it at home in just a few days.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Deals, OnePlus

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our bargain channel @ chollosandro4all Join