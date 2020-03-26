These are offers available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

If we talk to you about a firm capable of creating all kinds of products, also to ally with other companies and host them under your name to give rise to new devices, the more likely you are to think about Xiaomi. Today we return to talk about it, since you have the opportunity to delve into its catalog, and at a discount.

These are some of Xiaomi’s most successful products, and are on sale. From smartphones, such as Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro, even one of their air purifiers. You can also find Redmi headphones and one of the most popular wearables, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

Mobiles

Gadgets

The family of smartphones Redmi Note 8 It has been one of the most successful in recent months, managing to sell 10 million devices in just over 2 months. Both the standard version and the “Pro” model remain a good purchase below 200 euros.

We don’t forget the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which passed through our hands a few months ago. It has a screen 6.4-inch AMOLED and Full HD + resolution, in addition to a 108 megapixel main camera and a 5,260 mAh battery.

Among the many other Xiaomi items, the My Band 4 It is one of those essentials that we always recommend, a smart bracelet with which you can do practically everything, and at a great price. On the other hand, you can also get for just 50 euros the latest version of the Redmi headphones.

