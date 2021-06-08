The best offers of 06/08 on Amazon

06/08/2021

Today is Tuesday, June 8, 2021. It’s time to see the best offers on Amazon. We continue to choose during these days the best bargains of the moment, with discounts that exceed 40% on many products. And let’s not forget that we can find numerous products with a succulent discount.

Every day there are great shopping opportunities at the best price and we will make the selection of the best products on offer each morning for you. Of all the categories and always with a discount of more than 20%, except in some more expensive products, such as Apple, in which a lower percentage can lead to considerable and unusual savings.

Princess 152006 bread maker

The Princess 152006 is an automatic breadmaker with 15 special programs, including one without gluten. These breadmakers can make bread up to 900 grams, which is 8 to 14 slices. You can also make rye bread, banana bread, cakes, yogurt, jelly, and much more.

With its digital timer you can add ingredients before preparing the bread. Plus, you can keep it warm for up to an hour. It is very easy to clean and has a non-stick coating.

BUY € 103.95 (€ 58.20)

Victure 4K Sports Camera

A camera to film absolutely all the extreme moments of your sports outings. Skydive, canyoning and jog through the mountains on the back of your bike while recording the experience in 4K Ultra HD. Very light device, submersible up to 40 meters, and with built-in Wi-Fi and HDMI.

BUY € 59.99 (€ 33.99)

Philips Lumea Advanced BRI921 / 00

It is an innovative pulsed light hair removal system, based on the technology called IPL (Intensed Pulsed Light, which means ‘intense pulsed light)’. Although born in professional salons, Philips has re-adapted it for safe and effective use at home. Its clinical studies have shown remarkable hair reduction with just four treatments every two weeks. Your discount is 20%. It also includes a trimmer pencil.

BUY € 299.99 (€ 199.99)

LG 32Qn600-B

If you are looking for a large monitor, this LG model currently has a discount of € 90 on its usual price.

It is a 32-inch IPS panel with 4K UHD 2160p resolution. The color spacing is SRGB 99% so you will see the colors very accurately and realistically.

BUY € 349.00 (€ 259.00)

Crock-Pot CSC028X-01

A way of cooking that has already conquered the world but that in our country is now beginning to make its way. Healthy and tasty food that does not require spending hours in the kitchen or being an expert cook. And today is a great opportunity to try it thanks to this model, from a prestigious brand, with a 32% discount for 47 euros.

BUY € 69.90 (€ 47.70)

ASUS VivoBook 14 X413JA-EB470

Great price for this Asus-branded laptop, which has great features and is at its lowest price on Amazon.

It has a powerful Intel Core i5 1035G2 processor with 8 GB of RAM, so you can run almost your programs without problem. Regarding its storage, it has a 512 GB SSD. It comes without an operating system.

BUY € 599.00 (€ 449.99)

Philips Daily HD2581 / 00

For only € 16.45, you have this dual slot toaster in various colors. Its power is 830 W and its main feature is its functionality. Don’t waste time in the morning because this appliance reheat and defrost in a few seconds. In addition, it has a rack for muffins, so it is perfect if one day you want to have something different for breakfast. It is one of the best options on the market to make your life easier for a very reasonable price.

BUY € 25.99 (€ 16.45)

Apple MacBook Air 2020

The Apple MacBook is always a safe value, since it is a device that has outstanding performance, and with which you will make sure you have a laptop for a while. And its autonomy is one of the best on the market, since its battery can last up to 18 hours.

It is a perfect portable laptop, as it is 13 inches and weighs 1.29 kg. It has its own processor, called M1, which has eight cores, coupled with a seven-core GPU. It has 8 GB of RAM and a storage of 256 GB on an SSD disk.

BUY € 1,129.00 (€ 953.99)

Mat

The first thing we have to acquire to perform pilates or yoga exercises in a comfortable and safe way is a mat or mat, and not just any will do. With this Bootymats proposal, 1.60 x 60 centimeters and 9 millimeters thick, we will be able to do all kinds of stretches and exercises, safeguarding the integrity of not only our back, but also our knees, elbows, hands or buttocks . In addition, being waterproof and antibacterial, it is perfect for practice both at home and outdoors, although for the latter we will still have to wait a few days.

BUY € 36.99 (€ 25.99)

Braun Trimmer MGK3242

This trimmer is all in one, you can keep your beard style short, medium or long, trim the contours, make a clean shave without irritating the skin, precise trims of beard, hair, ears and nose.

With long-lasting sharp blades and 13 length settings that ensure optimal precision to precisely trim all the body parts you want.

It’s cordless, washable, waterproof, and powered by long-lasting lithium-ion batteries.

BUY € 49.99 (€ 29.99)

SHARP HT-SBW182 Soundbar 2.1

This Sharp device is a soundbar with a 2.1 wireless subwoofer that stands out for having a power of 160 W.

It is perfect to enjoy in the living room and dining room, adapting to the screen of most televisions and monitors thanks to its low and slim profile.

BUY € 134.90 (€ 94.90)

Orbegozo SF 0147

This fan allows a large air flow to be moved with three speeds, it can be regulated and transported.

With their higher speeds than a normal fan, they allow much cooler air and do not move the air in the room like many fans.

Get it today with a 30% discount and save 13 euros.

BUY € 28.66 (€ 23.99)

Digital Thermometer with Infrared Sensor

We have spent long periods of time with difficulties to buy a thermometer and today we find this one with a great price, more than 40% discount.

It is a thermometer, so simple to handle that you just have to ‘know’ to press the button to use it: you touch once and it turns on and resets. Then you bring it to the forehead and press again, and after 30 seconds it gives us the temperature without having to do anything else. They already know that contact is not necessary.

And although ‘forehead’ thermometers are not the most accurate in the world, they give us a good clue, especially if we take the temperature in different areas.

It has a backlit LCD screen that allows parents to read the values ​​in the dark, without turning on the light, and automatically turns off a few seconds later.

It adopts passive receiving infrared technology, which can get the temperature value in 1 second, no radiation and no contact. It is more hygienic and processes data with a central algorithm to avoid random errors.

Stores 40 readings in memory, making temperature monitoring much easier. And it is equipped with an ultra-sensitive sensor microprocessor that allows to capture the temperature value of the body, the object or the environment quickly.

The thermometer also has a color code that works by looking to indicate that there is no fever (up to 37.4 degrees) in orange up to 38.4 and in red from 38 and a half.

BUY € 34.99 (€ 19.54)

Rowenta Infini Pro Elite CV8722E0

AC professional motor dryer 2200 W, with ionic function, 8 mm concentrator nozzle and diffuser, 2 speeds and 3 temperatures, with cold air button. This Rowenta model provides ultra fast drying. It is a high-performance model that delivers professional-quality results quickly and efficiently. A total of six speed and temperature settings they ensure results adapted to the hair’s needs, while their classic diffuser gives natural volume to curly hair. It has an 8 mm concentrator nozzle, while the cold air blow function fixes the hairstyle.

BUY € 46.99 (€ 27.99)

HP 15s-fq2009ns

A laptop that has a 15-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 2.23 kg. In this case we find a processor from the Intel brand, the i5-1135G7 recently presented, in September 2020. Perfect for all kinds of tasks and more if it is accompanied by 8GB of RAM with a storage of 516 GB. Complete setup with Windows 10 installed.

BUY € 679.99 (€ 599.00)

Samsung UE32T4305AKXXC

More than interesting price for this 32-inch TV that has HD resolution of 1366×768 pixels.

It has a Tizen operating system, to be able to access your favorite contents thanks to its Smart TV functions.

BUY (€ 199.00)

Little X3 Pro 6GB

Great price for this Xiaomi smartphone. It has a 6.67-inch IPS screen at 120 Hz. It is available in two configurations: with 6 and 8 GB of RAM. In both cases, its performance is very good thanks to its Snapdragon 860 processor.

It has a quadruple camera, ideal for many situations. Its battery is one of its strengths, since it has 5160 mAh.

BUY (€ 197.00)

Remington S9600 Silk

Professional hair straightener perfect for long, short or medium hair. It allows to create smooth looks, waves and curls. Heats up in 30 seconds for use in any situation thanks to its turbo function

With digital temperature control technology, the plates can be kept between 150 and 235 degrees.

It has an informative digital temperature display that indicates the best temperature for your hair type.

BUY € 91.99 (€ 44.19)

