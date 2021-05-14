The best offers of 05/14 on Amazon

05/14/2021

Today is Friday, May 14, 2021. It’s time to see the best offers on Amazon. We continue to choose during these days the best bargains of the moment, with discounts that exceed 40% on many products. And let’s not forget that we can find numerous products with a succulent discount.

Every day there are great shopping opportunities at the best price and we will make the selection of the best products on offer each morning for you. Of all the categories and always with a discount of more than 20%, except in some more expensive products, such as Apple, in which a lower percentage can lead to considerable and unusual savings.

Philips Lumea Advanced BRI921 / 00

It is an innovative pulsed light hair removal system, based on the technology called IPL (Intensed Pulsed Light, which means ‘intense pulsed light)’. Although born in professional salons, Philips has re-adapted it for safe and effective use at home. Its clinical studies have shown remarkable hair reduction with just four treatments every two weeks. Your discount is 20%. It also includes a trimmer pencil.

iPad Air 64 GB

In this iPad we find some outstanding novelties compared to the previous one, such as its processor with A14 Bionic chip, which ensures great graphics performance and ultra-fast CPU. Also the rear camera has made the leap to 12 Mpx. And it’s also compatible with the Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio, as well as the Apple Pencil (2nd generation). It is at its lowest price on Amazon.

Samsung UE32T4305AKXXC

More than interesting price for this 32-inch TV that has HD resolution of 1366×768 pixels.

It has a Tizen operating system, to be able to access your favorite contents thanks to its Smart TV functions.

Taurus Mycook Legend

Great price for this robot, thought and designed so that any recipe is easy to prepare. It includes a printed recipe book with which you can prepare 250 exquisite recipes. If you have doubts, check out our analysis on the best kitchen machines.

Little X3 Pro 6GB

Great price for this Xiaomi smartphone. It has a 6.67-inch IPS screen at 120 Hz. It is available in two configurations: with 6 and 8 GB of RAM. In both cases, its performance is very good thanks to its Snapdragon 860 processor.

It has a quadruple camera, ideal for many situations. Its battery is one of its strengths, since it has 5160 mAh.

BRA Efficient Orange battery 4 pieces

A cookware that counts as a strong point its versatility, which allows that with a single piece, very different dishes and preparations can be made. Made of cast aluminum extremely resistant to deformation and with a non-stick coating, which guarantees a great durability for this battery.

iRobot Roomba 971

With the iRobot Home App, cleaning couldn’t be more convenient. In a simple and intuitive way, it allows you to connect from anywhere, schedule the task, define the type of cleaning, monitor it and learn maintenance tips. Roomba 971, like all iRobot robot vacuum cleaners, adapts to the environment to always clean efficiently, even under and around furniture, overcoming obstacles and unevenness, offering maximum cleaning with minimum maintenance.

Philips 9000 Series S9711 / 32

The Philips 9000 Series S9711 / 32 Electric Shaver is one of the best rotary shavers for men, with an easy-to-mount sideline profiler included for added convenience of use. It has 8-way flex heads for a faster shave.

It has a multi-precision blade system equipped with a rounded profile to glide easily on your skin, in a way that protects it and prevents cuts. Lasts up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving and can be washed under the tap.

Princess 152006

The Princess 152006 It is an automatic bread maker with 15 special programs, including one without gluten. These bakeries can make bread weighing up to 900 grams, which is 8 to 14 slices. You can also make rye bread, banana bread, cakes, yogurt, jelly, and much more.

With its digital timer you can add ingredients before preparing the bread. Plus, you can keep it warm for up to an hour. It is very easy to clean and has a non-stick coating.

iPhone 12 (64GB)

One of the smartphones that does not need an introduction, and that is that there are already 12 generations released. It is currently at its lowest price on Amazon.

This model has a completely renewed dual camera, with a wide-angle lens and that allows you to record video in 4K at 60f / s. Its storage capacity is 64 GB and the screen provides excellent resolution thanks to Liquid Retina LCD technology.

In addition, it is waterproof up to 2 meters deep for a maximum of 30 minutes.

BRITAX RÖMER car seat

If you are looking for a durable child car seat, this Britax car seat is an excellent choice as it is suitable for children from 9 to 18 kg. It has side impact protection and a V-shaped backrest to provide more space.

Foodsaver FFS015X Vacuum Sealer

An efficient way to keep food fresh up to five times longer with the FoodSaver FFS015X Vacuum Packaging System, which preserves food quality and freshness, reduces waste and helps you save. Features an accessory port that works with all FoodSaver accessories and a removable, dishwasher-safe waste tray that collects excess moisture and liquids during the packaging and sealing process. In addition, for Black Friday it has a 36% discount.

Polti Vaporeta Simply ironing center

This innovative and efficient ironing center has a pressure of 6.5 bar, continuous steam of 120 g / min and a 1.5-liter tank. Its most outstanding features include eco to offer you maximum energy savings. If you use the iron often and are demanding, this center will allow you to remove even the most stubborn wrinkles with almost no effort.

Philips Daily HD2581 / 00

For only € 19.90, you have this dual slot toaster in various colors. Its power is 830 W and its main feature is its functionality. Don’t waste time in the morning because this appliance reheat and defrost in a few seconds. In addition, it has a rack for muffins, so it is perfect if one day you want to have something different for breakfast. It is one of the best options on the market to make your life easier for a very reasonable price.

Philips HD9270 / 90 Airfryer XL

A deep fryer that doesn’t waste oil, makes the kitchen messy, and most importantly, cooks healthily. Fry food using very hot air (up to 200 degrees) circulating at high speed and a small amount of oil.

It is used to cook all kinds of food such as chicken, fish, potatoes, fried eggs and even cakes, as they have different types of cooking. In addition, it allows to considerably reduce cooking time and energy consumption compared to traditional oven cooking.

Remington S9600 Silk

Professional hair straightener perfect for long, short or medium hair. It allows to create smooth looks, waves and curls. Heats up in 30 seconds for use in any situation thanks to its turbo function

With digital temperature control technology, the plates can be kept between 150 and 235 degrees.

It has an informative digital temperature display that indicates the best temperature for your hair type.

ASUS ZenBook 13

This ultra-portable computer allows you to move in total comfort, since it only weighs 1.6 kg. It has a 13-inch FullHD screen with IPS technology. Its processor is an Intel Core i7 1165G7, ideal for all kinds of tasks. It also has 16 GB of RAM to guarantee fluidity in all processes and is accompanied by a 512 GB SSD disk. It does not have an operating system installed.

Kodak Printomatic

With its vintage design and the latest in analog technology, this instant camera is very easy to use and offers high image quality. It will be a good getaway companion!

Nike Revolution 5

Their price will be the first thing that catches your attention, but as soon as you put on these shoes, they will convince you by three main strengths: comfort, fit and lightness. They are made of a light mesh which provides great breathability, with heat-sealed to avoid seams and possible chafing and side reinforcements to increase their durability. The Phylon midsole cushions the footprint and absorbs impacts. The Nike Revolution are created for the asphalt and indicated for occasional workouts of medium intensity.

Blackview BV5500

A model that has a very striking characteristic, since it has resistance to adverse conditions. It has an IP68 rating, and is resistant against water, dust and shock.

Its screen is 5.5 inches and has an 8 MP dual rear camera. It also has a 4,400 mAh battery, GPS and professional compass.

Cecotec Mambo 8590

It is as powerful as recommendable thanks to its 1700 watt motor. It has the capacity to perform up to 30 different functions. The SlowMambo function allows you to cook in a more traditional way and even in a water bath if you wish. Its glass is made of stainless steel, has a capacity of 3.3 liters and can be washed in the dishwasher. At the bottom it incorporates a silicone butterfly that allows you to take full advantage of the prepared recipe. It includes the MamboMix spoon to be able to knead better. The steam cooking basket allows you to prepare up to four different dishes at the same time.

It includes an intelligent system to control the power so you can select up to 10 different positions that simulate cooking over low, medium or very high heat (the cooking temperature ranges from 37 to 120 degrees). Its screen is tactile and facilitates the possibility of programming, between 0 and 12 hours, the start of preparing the dish.

You just need to open the top lid, introduce the ingredients, process them to your liking and cook them. It could be considered one of the best kitchen robots on the market given its perfect balance between price, quality, durability, resistance and adaptability to your culinary skills.

