The best offers of 04/08 on Amazon

Gigabyte AORUS RGB M.2 NVMe SSD 512GB

If you want to increase the speed of your PC, one of the first recommendations is to mount an SSD disk. With this model from the well-known brand Gigabyte you will not have space problems since it has 512GB of capacity. It has very high read and write speeds: 3,480 mb / s and 2,000 mb / s respectively.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3

This portable speaker has a 47% discount today, it is one of the great opportunities of the day. Ideal to transport it, because despite its small size it is large emitting quality sound.

We are talking about a portable bluetooth speaker with a very good value for money. Clear sound with balanced bass. The music is crystal clear and the bass is generous, but it has by no means been exaggerated to cover the limitations of the speaker.

It is compatible with smartphones, tablets and other devices that support Bluetooth, and also presents the option of being able to pair two, with which we can fill the house with good sound for a very good price.

This wireless speaker is easily charged with a micro USB port and offers 15 hours of constant sound.

In addition, it is really waterproof, which makes it a perfect companion for the shower, the beach, the pool, the river & mldr; or rainy days in the country. And it is manufactured to drop proof from a meter and a half in height

Chicco Next2Me Dream Co-sleeping Crib

Chicco Next2Me Dream It is a co-sleeping cot whose side can be folded in one hand even when it is fixed to the bed. By means of a button on the base, it goes from fixed mode to rocker mode to be able to rock the baby. It has four wheels with brakes to move it easily. Its height can be adjusted in eleven positions, making it ideal for almost all types of beds (including those that include a trundle or chest of drawers).

BRA Efficient Orange battery 4 pieces

A cookware that has its versatility as its strong point, which allows that with a single piece, very different dishes and preparations can be made. Made of cast aluminum extremely resistant to deformation and with a non-stick coating, which guarantees a great durability for this battery.

HYLOGY Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Measure your blood pressure, detect arrhythmias and pulse with this arm blood pressure monitor, it incorporates a large screen for a better display of the readings and is very easy to use.

It allows to measure the health of two people and the cuff is adjustable and adapts to family members to monitor health.

Simply by pressing the button you start reading, that easy.

Blackview BV5500

A model that has a very striking characteristic, since it has resistance to adverse conditions. It has an IP68 rating, and is resistant against water, dust and shock.

Its screen is 5.5 inches and has an 8 MP dual rear camera. It also has a 4,400 mAh battery, GPS and professional compass.

Western Digital My Book 4 TB

It is always advisable to have an external disk, either to make backup copies or to be able to move with your files in a more comfortable way. This WD, a brand more than recognized for its hard drives, has 4 TB of storage and is at an extremely attractive price.

Kingston A2000 SSD 1 TB

If you want to increase the speed of your PC, one of the first recommendations is to mount an SSD disk. With this model of the PNY brand you will not have space problems since it has 1 TB of capacity. It has very high read and write speeds: 3,500 mb / s and 3,000 mb / s respectively.

Vintage Aicook Popcorn Holder

If in addition to efficiency you are looking for design, this popcorn box that has been designed with an old style is undoubtedly your choice since the price is not excessive and it also has the energy efficiency certificate. Although it is somewhat larger in dimensions than the traditional model, it also allows you to make popcorn in less than 3 minutes and without adding oil or butter, as it uses a hot air system. If you are looking for healthy popcorn and original design, this is your machine.

Taurus PTWC-Wine Cooler for 8 bottles

With a price of around 100 euros, thanks to the 60% discount applied today, this 8-bottle wine cooler from the Taurus brand is a perfect way to keep wine at the ideal temperature, position and light to invite friends and family to a ‘drink’ when this situation ends.

Its exterior design is black, with six removable chrome shelves, double insulated glass, height-adjustable legs and a side handle for opening.

Cecotec Mambo 8590

It is as powerful as recommendable thanks to its 1700 watt motor. It has the capacity to perform up to 30 different functions. The SlowMambo function allows you to cook in a more traditional way and even in a water bath if you wish. Its glass is made of stainless steel, has a capacity of 3.3 liters and can be washed in the dishwasher. At the bottom it incorporates a silicone butterfly that allows you to fully take advantage of the prepared recipe. It includes the MamboMix spoon to be able to knead better. The steam cooking basket allows you to prepare up to four different dishes at the same time.

It includes an intelligent system to control the power so you can select up to 10 different positions that simulate cooking over low, medium or very high heat (the cooking temperature ranges from 37 to 120 degrees). Its screen is tactile and facilitates the possibility of programming, between 0 and 12 hours, the start of preparing the dish.

You just need to open the top lid, introduce the ingredients, process them to your liking and cook them. It could be considered one of the best kitchen robots on the market given its perfect balance between price, quality, durability, resistance and adaptability to your culinary skills.

iRobot Roomba 966

With the iRobot Home App, cleaning couldn’t be more convenient. In a simple and intuitive way, it allows you to connect from anywhere, schedule the task, define the type of cleaning, monitor it and learn maintenance tips. Roomba 966, like all iRobot robot vacuum cleaners, adapts to the environment to always clean efficiently, even under and around furniture, overcoming obstacles and unevenness, offering maximum cleaning with minimum maintenance. It is the result of the 3-phase cleaning system with AeroForce, whose suction power is 5 times higher than previous models. Roomba 966 lifts, extracts and sucks the dirt and thanks to its resistant extractors without bristles while the hair and dirt do not tangle, but rather penetrate to its interior deposit. When its battery dies, it returns to its charging base and picks up where it left off, if necessary, until the entire space is filled.

BRITAX RÖMER car seat DUALFIX2 R

If you are looking for a child car seat with Isofix that is durable, this Britax car seat is an excellent choice, as it is suitable for children from 3.5 to 12 years (15-36 kg.). It has side impact protection and a V-shaped backrest to provide more space.

MSI Modern 14 B10RBSW

14 inches, a weight of 1.18 kg and 16 GB of RAM are the most striking features of this computer. In addition to this, it has a Full HD screen and its storage capacity is 512 thanks to its SSD disk. Perfect for portability and powerful.

Maclaren Quest Arc Stroller

The padded seat of this Maclaren stroller reclines in 4 different positions for the greater comfort of the newborn or child weighing less than 25 kilos.

It is currently at a 48% discount and includes a windproof waterproof cover compatible with the Maclaren carrycot, in addition to the waterproof extendable hood.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Samsung creates one of its most affordable models, designed so that you have a Long duration battery (up to 15 hours of video). In addition, it has the functionalities of Samsung Kids, so this tablet is ideal if you are looking for one to use with young children. It has a mid-range processor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 and its battery is 5,100 mAh.

American Tourister Bon Air – Spinner Medium

A suitcase from the most famous and successful American Tourister rigid collection, which is light, strong and makes the most of its space to offer the highest possible volume.

In addition, it has a TSA lock with a 3-digit combination, and its 4 wheels will allow us to take it by our side with greater comfort.

The suitcase is not too heavy for the volume it has. It is very spacious and with an organizer compartment inside. And it holds up well the blows, if we remove the typical scratches of the conveyor belts of the airports.

This brand belongs to the Samsonite group, which is a guarantee of quality and know-how. As well as in response to the possible problems that could arise.

It is ideal for short weekend departures and has the virtue of meeting the increasingly demanding limits of the airlines. The wheels ‘run’ well and are not very noisy.

In addition, it has an extensive range of colors and the same model exists in 3 different sizes.

Taurus Mycook Legend

Great price for this robot, thought and designed so that any recipe is easy to prepare. It includes a printed recipe book with which you can prepare 250 exquisite recipes. If you have doubts, check out our analysis on the best kitchen machines.

Wavemaster STAX BT – 2.1

Good speakers are essential to enjoy your favorite music and programs. For this reason, this 46-watt 2.1 bluetooth sound system is perfect for the living room or living room of a house, with its LED lights to create an enveloping atmosphere. Includes folding mattress and carrying bag. They find one of their biggest discounts.

