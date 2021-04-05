The best offers of 04/05 on Amazon

04/05/2021

On at 09:36 CEST

Sport.es

Today is Monday, April 5, 2021. It’s time to see the best offers on Amazon. We continue to choose during these days the best bargains of the moment, with discounts that exceed 40% on many products. And let’s not forget that we can find numerous products with a succulent discount.

Every day there are great shopping opportunities at the best price and we will make the selection of the best products on offer each morning for you. Of all the categories and always with a discount of more than 20%, except in some more expensive products, such as Apple, in which a lower percentage can lead to considerable and unusual savings.

Acer 21.5 inch monitor

A great price for this 21.5-inch monitor, perfect for working with a good-sized screen. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) and its horizontal and vertical viewing angle is 178º.

Its buyers give it a rating of 4.4 out of 5.

BUY € 131.99 (€ 88.89)

Cecotec Mambo 8590

It is as powerful as recommendable thanks to its 1700 watt motor. It has the capacity to perform up to 30 different functions. The SlowMambo function allows you to cook in a more traditional way and even in a water bath if you wish. Its glass is made of stainless steel, has a capacity of 3.3 liters and can be washed in the dishwasher. At the bottom it incorporates a silicone butterfly that allows you to fully take advantage of the prepared recipe. It includes the MamboMix spoon to be able to knead better. The steam cooking basket allows you to prepare up to four different dishes at the same time.

It includes an intelligent system to control the power so you can select up to 10 different positions that simulate cooking over low, medium or very high heat (the cooking temperature ranges from 37 to 120 degrees). Its screen is tactile and facilitates the possibility of programming, between 0 and 12 hours, the start of preparing the dish.

You just need to open the top lid, introduce the ingredients, process them to your liking and cook them. It could be considered one of the best kitchen robots on the market given its perfect balance between price, quality, durability, resistance and adaptability to your culinary skills.

BUY € 399.00 (€ 229.00)

iRobot Roomba 966

With the iRobot Home App, cleaning couldn’t be more convenient. In a simple and intuitive way, it allows you to connect from anywhere, schedule the task, define the type of cleaning, monitor it and learn maintenance tips. Roomba 966, like all iRobot robot vacuum cleaners, adapts to the environment to always clean efficiently, even under and around furniture, overcoming obstacles and unevenness, offering maximum cleaning with minimum maintenance. It is the result of the 3-phase cleaning system with AeroForce, whose suction power is 5 times higher than previous models. Roomba 966 lifts, extracts and sucks the dirt and thanks to its resistant extractors without bristles while hair and dirt do not tangle, but rather penetrate to its interior deposit. When its battery dies, it returns to its charging base and picks up where it left off, if necessary, until the entire space is filled.

BUY € 799.00 (€ 399.00)

BRITAX RÖMER car seat DUALFIX2 R

If you are looking for a child car seat with Isofix that is durable, this Britax car seat is an excellent option, as it is suitable for children from 3.5 to 12 years (15-36 kg.). It has side impact protection and a V-shaped backrest to provide more space.

BUY € 409.90 (€ 287.07)

MSI Modern 14 B10RBSW

14 inches, a weight of 1.18 kg and 16 GB of RAM are the most striking features of this computer. In addition to this, it has a Full HD screen and its storage capacity is 512 thanks to its SSD disk. Perfect for portability and powerful.

BUY € 1,199.99 (€ 893.00)

Maclaren Quest Arc Stroller

The padded seat of this Maclaren stroller reclines in 4 different positions for the greater comfort of the newborn or child weighing less than 25 kilos.

It is currently at a 48% discount and includes a waterproof windproof cover compatible with the Maclaren carrycot, in addition to the waterproof extendable hood.

BUY € 345.00 (€ 199.99)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Samsung creates one of its most affordable models, designed so that you have a Long duration battery (up to 15 hours of video). In addition, it has the functionalities of Samsung Kids, so this tablet is ideal if you are looking for one to use with young children. It has a mid-range processor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 and its battery is 5,100 mAh.

BUY € 179.99 (€ 99.00)

American Tourister Bon Air – Spinner Medium

A suitcase from American Tourister’s most famous and most successful rigid collection, which is light, resistant and makes the most of its space to offer the highest possible volume.

In addition, it has a TSA lock with a 3-digit combination, and its 4 wheels will allow us to take it by our side with greater comfort.

The suitcase is not too heavy for the volume it has. It is very spacious and with an organizer compartment inside. And it withstands the blows well, if we remove the typical scratches of the conveyor belts of the airports.

This brand belongs to the Samsonite group, which is a guarantee of quality and know-how. As well as in response to the possible problems that could arise.

It is ideal for short weekend departures and has the virtue of meeting the increasingly demanding limits of the airlines. The wheels ‘run’ well and are not very noisy.

In addition, it has an extensive range of colors and the same model exists in 3 different sizes.

BUY € 130.00 (€ 62.50)

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro

A perfect alternative to Apple’s AirPods, but at a cheaper price. These wireless helmets have an autonomy of 18 hours of listening and 36 hours in standby mode.

BUY € 179.00 (€ 139.00)

Crosstour projector

An already inexpensive projector that now becomes a tempting occasion for its performance and price.

Good image and sound quality and, very important, maximum connectivity that multiplies its possibilities.

Thus, through Wi-Fi you can send whatever you want to the screen without any cable. It is also compatible with the Fire TV Stick device which allows you to directly watch, for example, Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

In addition to its good technological performance, it adds other accessories that are also included such as a small tripod (it can also be fixed to the ceiling) or a useful suitcase to carry it.

BUY € 99.99 (€ 58.64)

Taurus Mycook Legend

Great price for this robot, thought and designed so that any recipe is easy to prepare. It includes a printed recipe book with which you can prepare 250 exquisite recipes. If you have doubts, check out our analysis on the best kitchen machines.

BUY € 855.00 (€ 449.00)

Motorola Moto E7 Plus

Today we find this device at its lowest price on Amazon. It has basic features, but enough for many smartphone users: 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution, 48 MP dual camera and 5,000 mAH battery.

An important plus that it has is that it is Dual Sim, so you can have two lines on the same phone.

BUY € 159.00 (€ 109.00)

Wavemaster STAX BT – 2.1

Good speakers are essential to enjoy your favorite music and programs. For this reason, this 46-watt 2.1 bluetooth sound system is perfect for the living room or living room of a house, with its LED lights to create an enveloping atmosphere. Includes folding mattress and carrying bag. They find one of their biggest discounts.

BUY € 90.78 (€ 64.94)

Aukey Bluetooth Headphones

Today, 50% off these headphones are super tested by buyers and found an outstanding response in more than five thousand evaluations. With superior sound quality, clear and true to the original, and a Bluetooth 5 that offers faster pairing and a stable and efficient wireless connection.

Their comfort stands out, since they hardly weigh and do not end up noticing in the ear, especially if we are doing sports for long periods of time. And they come inside a charging box, with included universal USB cable, multi-size silicone ear pads, and 6-language instruction books.

They have convenient control for audio playback and calls, with the multi-function touch panel and microphone on each earbud. And they can also be used alone as a Bluetooth headset.

The battery provides up to 5 hours of high-quality audio output on a single charge, and the included case provides 4 additional recharges for a total of 25 hours of playback.

The connection with the mobile after the first pairing is very simple. All you have to do is remove them from the base so that the LED starts flashing and looks for the device. You don’t need to press anything and they have a range of approximately 10 meters.

Then they turn on and off automatically when you take them out and put them in the box. And being tactile, we can skip the track or go back to the previous one, play or pause, answer a call or end, reject a call and even use the voice assistant or Siri. Everything, just by running your fingertip over the earpiece.

The left and right earbuds are differentiated for greater comfort and clean sound.

BUY € 39.99 (€ 16.98)

■ These offers have been selected by a Sport team independently based on their criteria and experience. Sport earns a commission on sales from the links on this page. All purchase prices included in this article are current as of April 5, 2021.