‘Central market’: 815,000 and 6.6%

‘Serve and protect’: 911,000 and 7.6%

‘Acacias 38’: 732,000 and 6.8%

‘The hunter’: 540,000 and 5.6%

‘Spain direct’: 447,000 and 4.9%

‘Here the earth’: 761,000 and 7.9%

‘Loving is forever’: 1,279,000 and 10.8%

‘Now I fall!’: 822,000 and 8.2%

‘Boom!’: 906,000 and 9.9%

‘Pasapalabra’: 1,441,000 and 15.2%

‘Zapaando’: 790,000 and 6.2%

‘More zapaando’: 673,000 and 5.5%

‘Better late: advance’: 613,000 and 5.4%

‘Better late’: 663,000 and 6.9%

‘Everything is a lie’: 720,000 and 5.7%

‘Everything is a lie’: 641,000 and 5.4%

‘Four a day’: 491,000 and 5%

‘Four a day at 8pm’: 374,000 and 4%

‘Know and win’: 764,000 and 6%

‘Great documentaries’: 542,000 and 4.6%

It includes:

– ‘The Great Barrier Reef’ « Visitors »: 581,000 and 4.8%

– ‘The Great Pacific’ « Violent »: 504,000 and 4.5%

‘Documenta2’: 321,000 and 3.2%

It includes:

– ‘The immense land’ « Caves »: 321,000 and 3.2%

‘Markets in the heart of the city’ « Lyon-la croix rousse »: 251,000 and 2.7%

‘Page2’: 106,000 and 1.2%

‘The protective forest’ « Las villuercas, singular forests »: 118,000 and 1.2%

‘Take salami!’ « Year 1998 »: 21,000 and 3.7%

‘The Ana Rosa program’: 622,000 and 17.3%

‘It’s already noon’: 1,209,000 and 13.1%

Antenna 3

‘More than one’: 23,000 and 3.5%

‘Public Mirror’: 394,000 and 13.5%

‘More public mirror’: 414,000 and 10%

‘Open kitchen by karlos arguiñano’ « Stoker with tomato and pepper »: 866,000 and 12.3%

‘The roulette wheel of luck’: 1,724,000 and 16.9%

The 1

’24h news’: 97,000 and 16.8%

‘TVE breakfasts’ « Irene montero-pancho casal »: 262,000 and 11.2%

‘The morning’: 247,000 and 6.7%

‘Eat the world with a rock’ « Morocco »: 289,000 and 4.6%

‘Tvemos’: 595,000 and 5.5%

Four

‘Surferos tv’: 15,000 and 1.8%

‘Better call kiko’: 6,000 and 0.5%

‘Take salami!’ « Aramis fuster »: 40,000 and 2.5%

‘El rascal’: 81,000 and 3.6%

‘Cobra Alert’ « The Last Night »: 124,000 and 4.1%

‘Cobra Alert’ « The second life »: 170,000 and 5.1%

‘Cobra Alert’ « and … action! »: 205,000 and 5.8%

‘Cobra Alert’ « The Protector »: 219,000 and 5.3%

‘The contest of the year’: 330,000 and 5.2%

‘The contest of the year’: 423,000 and 4.2%

the sixth

‘Unique’: 6,000 and 0.8%

‘[email protected]: previous’: 160,000 and 11%

‘[email protected]’: 369,000 and 12.6%

It includes:

– ‘laSexta news advance information’: 387,000 and 13.1%

‘Red hot: previous’: 383,000 and 10.5%

‘Red hot’: 852,000 and 13.5%

The 2

‘Planet jungle’ « The butterfly forest »: 6,000 and 0.7%

‘Ingles en tve’: 4,000 and 0.4%

‘Hidden India: sacred waters’: 15,000 and 1%

‘Move at home’: 24,000 and 1%

‘Costas, Mediterranean Spain’ « Costa del sol »: 17,000 and 0.6%

‘The adventure of knowledge’: 27,000 and 0.9%

‘Walking on the waves’: 32,000 and 0.9%

‘Tribes xxi’ « In Namibia with the San »: 66,000 and 1.8%

‘Film mornings’ « Good funeral, friends, pay sartana »: 208,000 and 3.8%

‘Fork and backpack’ « Destination: New York »: 154,000 and 1.6%

‘Cambodia’: 231,000 and 1.8%

Informational:

The 1

‘Morning news’: 205,000 and 18.7%

‘Newscast 1’: 1,447,000 and 11.1%

‘Newscast 2’: 1,125,000 and 10.2%

Antenna 3

‘Morning news’: 207,000 and 13%

‘Antena 3 noticias 1’: 2,541,000 and 19.6%

‘Your time with roberto brasero’: 1,213,000 and 9.6%

‘Antena 3 noticias 2’: 1,705,000 and 16.2%

Telecinco

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 93,000 and 12.2%

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 161,000 and 15.2%

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 243,000 and 15.3%

‘Telecinco News 15:00’: 1,855,000 and 14.3%

‘Telecinco News 21:00’: 1,715,000 and 16.2%

Four

‘Sports news four’: 414,000 and 3.2%

the sixth

‘laSexta news 14h’: 1,272,000 and 10.7%

‘laSexta noticias 20h’: 680,000 and 7.3%

