* In development

Nacho Fresneda in ‘The Ministry of Time’

Tuesday night has changed ownership this June 16. Antena 3 managed to win the leadership of the strip thanks to the very good 14.1% share of ‘El hormiguero’, which had the visit of Jaime Cantizano, Camilo and Pablo Alborán while just after, the film « Lucy » was also the most viewed of her strip with an 11.9% share and almost 1.4 million viewers. He managed to beat ‘Got Talent: the best in the world’, which had to settle for 1,180,000 viewers and an 11% share, losing -2.2 points compared to the previous issue. For its part, ‘The Ministry of Time’ fell -0.2 points but equaled its data for viewers of the previous episode, which shows clear fidelity among viewers. On the other hand, note that « The whole truth » in Cuatro (8.4%) largely beat « A question of confidence » (4.7%) in laSexta.

Prime time

· « Lucy » leads the prime time slot with an 11.9% share

· ‘Got Talent’ loses -2.2 points and stays in an 11% share

· ‘The Ministry of Time’ remains a spectator and drops two tenths to 7.6%

Antenna 3

‘El Hormiguero’ « Jaime Cantizano, Camilo and Pablo Alborán »: 2,285,000 and 14.1%

‘Cinema’ « Lucy »: 1,396,000 and 11.9%

Telecinco

‘Got Talent: the best in the world’: 1,180,000 and 11%

The 1

‘The Ministry of time’ « Past perfect »: 1,252,000 and 7.6%

the sixth

‘The intermediate’: 1,247,000 and 8.2%

‘Cinema’ « A matter of trust »: 674,000 and 4.7%

Four

‘First dates: in previous appointments …’: 394,000 and 3%

‘First dates’: 1,139,000 and 7.3%

‘Cine Cuatro’ « All the Truth (2016) »: 1,098,000 and 8.4%

The 2

‘Days of classic cinema: presentation’ « The metallic jacket »: 699,000 and 4.5%

It includes:

– ‘Days of classic cinema: film’ « The metallic jacket »: 717,000 and 4.6%

Late night

· Telecinco leads the strip with ‘Got Talent’ (9.7%) and ‘La casa fuerte’ (7.2%)

· ‘Iron and Chrome Cachitos’ is still in top form at La 2 (3.2% and 3.8%)

· ‘Spaniards in the world’ maintains its usual data (6.7% / 7.6% / 8.5%)

Telecinco

‘Got Talent: The best in the world: the show begins’: 380,000 and 9.7%

‘The strong house: daily summary’: 193,000 and 7.2%

Antenna 3

‘Cinema 2’ « She is not an angel »: 279,000 and 6.6%

Four

‘Cine Cuatro 2’ « The storm »: 298,000 and 5.9%

‘Callejeros’ « Summer rental »: 117,000 and 4.7%

The 1

‘Spanish in the world’ « Rajasthan »: 921,000 and 6.7%

‘Spanish in the world’ « Hawaii »: 672,000 and 7.6%

‘Spanish in the world’ « Istanbul »: 408,000 and 8.5%

‘The night in 24h: Advance’: 113,000 and 4%

the sixth

‘Cine 2’ « Magnetic Storm »: 241,000 and 3.8%

‘The first 48 hours’ « Deadly shift change »: 123,000 and 4.3%

The 2

‘Iron and Chrome Cachitos’ « Gas Station Music »: 309,000 and 3.2%

‘Iron and Chrome Cachitos’ « Gourmet Cachitos »: 198,000 and 3.8%

‘Radio 3 Concerts’ « Feist »: 42,000 and 1.4%

Afternoon and afternoon

· ‘Sálvame Tomate’ rises (+0.2) to a very good 19% in Telecinco

· ‘Pasapalabra’ loses two tenths and scores a good 15.3% in Telecinco

· ‘Zapeando’ grows (+0.6) and scores a good 6.7% in laSexta

· ‘Four a day’ loses -0.5 points but stands out with a good 6%

· The afternoon of La 1 grows with the changes in the hours and duration of its series

Telecinco

‘Save me lemon’: 1,773,000 and 13.8%

‘Save me orange’: 1,969,000 and 18.9%

‘Save me tomato’: 2,084,000 and 19%

The 1

‘Central market’: 1,028,000 and 8.1%

‘Serve and protect’: 1,037,000 and 8.7%

‘Acacias 38’: 883,000 and 8.2%

‘The hunter’: 616,000 and 6.2%

‘Spain direct’: 576,000 and 5.9%

‘Here the Earth’: 1,073,000 and 9.5%

Antenna 3

‘Loving is forever’: 1,275,000 and 10.8%

‘Now I fall!’: 816,000 and 8.1%

‘Boom!’: 1,206,000 and 12.5%

‘Pasapalabra’: 1,674,000 and 15.3%

the sixth

‘Zapaando’: 863,000 and 6.7%

‘More Zapaando’: 694,000 and 5.7%

‘Better late: advance’: 561,000 and 5%

‘Better late’: 627,000 and 6.4%

Four

‘Everything is a lie’: 745,000 and 5.8%

‘Everything is a lie’: 672,000 and 5.7%

‘Four a day’: 606,000 and 6%

‘Four a day at 8pm’: 517,000 and 4.9%

The 2

‘Know and win’: 895,000 and 6.8%

‘Super parents of the animal kingdom’ « Raise alone »: 586,000 and 4.8%

‘Hidden India: sacred waters’: 525,000 and 4.8%

‘Documenta2’: 371,000 and 3.7%

It includes:

– ‘Sinking Cities’ « Tokyo »: 371,000 and 3.7%

‘Fork and backpack’ « Destination: New York »: 317,000 and 3.3%

‘Page2’: 187,000 and 1.8%

‘The protective forest’ « Blue eleanium: adapted fauna »: 138,000 and 1.2%

‘Tribes XXI’ « In Namibia with the San »: 235,000 and 1.8%

morning

· ‘Ana Rosa’s program’ loses -0.4 points and leads with a 17.2% share

· ‘Public mirror’ drops (-1.3) to 15% in the morning of Antena 3

· ‘It’s already noon’ drops -1.5 points and stays at a 12.8% share

· ‘Aruser @ s’ drops -1.4 points but stands out in laSexta with 13.8%

Telecinco

‘The Ana Rosa program’: 654,000 and 17.2%

‘It’s already noon’: 1,237,000 and 12.8%

Antenna 3

‘Public Mirror’: 445,000 and 15%

‘More Public Mirror’: 452,000 and 10.1%

‘Open kitchen by Karlos Arguiñano’ « Salmon bricks with melon, apple and almond cream »: 881,000 and 12.3%

‘The roulette wheel of luck’: 1,678,000 and 15.7%

The 1

‘TVE breakfasts’ « Dolors Montserrat-José Manuel Franco »: 229,000 and 9.4%

‘The morning’: 231,000 and 5.9%

‘Eat the world with Peña’ « Grecia »: 280,000 and 4.3%

‘TVEmos’: 545,000 and 4.7%

Four

‘Video clip’: 4,000 and 0.6%

‘Surferos tv’: 5,000 and 0.7%

‘Better call Kiko’: 5,000 and 0.5%

‘Take salami!’ « Typical Spanish »: 21,000 and 1.4%

‘The rascal’: 91,000 and 4%

‘Cobra Alert’ « 1983 »: 82,000 and 2.9%

‘Cobra Alert’ « Code name: tiger »: 127,000 and 3.8%

‘Cobra Alert’ « The Dark Side »: 256,000 and 6.2%

‘The contest of the year’: 369,000 and 5.7%

‘The contest of the year’: 570,000 and 5.3%

the sixth

‘In the key of night’: 3,000 and 0.5%

‘Aruser @ s: previous’: 207,000 and 13.2%

‘Aruser @ s’: 412,000 and 13.8%

‘Red hot: previous’: 433,000 and 11%

‘Red hot’: 986,000 and 15%

The 2

‘That’s english’: 3,000 and 0.5%

’80 cm ‘: 8,000 and 1%

‘English on TVE’: 12,000 and 1.1%

‘Extraordinary places in the world’ « Madagascar »: 11,000 and 0.8%

‘Extraordinary places in the world’ « Jamaica »: 40,000 and 2.2%

‘Move at home’: 65,000 and 2.5%

‘Costas, Mediterranean Spain’ « Mallorca »: 38,000 and 1.4%

‘The adventure of knowledge’: 37,000 and 1.2%

‘Tribes XXI’ « In Brazil with the Waura »: 72,000 and 1.9%

‘Movie Mornings’ « Eagles’ Nest »: 176,000 and 3.3%

‘Fork and backpack’ « Destination Peru »: 215,000 and 2.1%

‘Morocco’: 252,000 and 1.9%

Informational:

As far as news is concerned, ‘Antena 3 noticias 1’ remains the most watched of the day with 2,566,000 viewers on average and a very good 19% share while ‘Informativos Telecinco’ stands out as a second option with a 14.5% share of the screen and almost two million viewers. At the same time, ‘Telediario 1’ continues as the third option with 11.1% and 1.5 million viewers as in prime time, which achieves a 10.5% share and 1.4 million. In said strip, ‘Antena 3 news 2’ with Vicente Vallés at the front leads with 16.5% and 2.1 million viewers, thus beating ‘Informativos Telecinco 21:00’, which achieves just over two million people on average and a 15.8% share. Regarding ‘laSexta noticias’, 11.9% of the noon edition and 6.6% of that issued in the prime time slot stand out.

The 1

’24h news’: 141,000 and 22.8%

‘Morning news’: 211,000 and 19.2%

‘Newscast 1’: 1,516,000 and 11.1%

‘Newscast 2’: 1,445,000 and 10.5%

Antenna 3

‘Morning news’: 271,000 and 15.5%

‘Antena 3 noticias 1’: 2,566,000 and 19%

‘Antena 3 noticias 2’: 2,144,000 and 16.5%

Telecinco

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 66,000 and 8.3%

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 130,000 and 13.1%

‘Telecinco Matinal News’: 300,000 and 17.2%

‘Telecinco News 15:00’: 1,959,000 and 14.5%

‘Telecinco 21:00 News’: 2,069,000 and 15.8%

Four

‘Sports news Four’: 432,000 and 3.2%

the sixth

‘laSexta news 14h’: 1,498,000 and 11.9%

‘laSexta noticias 20h’: 685,000 and 6.6%

‘laSexta news: special’ « The call for help from the tourism sector »: 659,000 and 5.4%

Chains:

Telecinco is the most watched television network on the day with a 14.4% average share, easily beating Antena 3, which scores 12.3% and La 1, which remains at 7.9%. At the same time, laSexta manages to beat Cuatro without any problem, achieving 7.4% compared to 5.7% for the Mediaset chain, while Nova is the most watched DTT theme of the day with 2.9%, thus beating Energy (2.5%) and FDF (2.4%). Regarding the June data, it is worth highlighting the leadership of Telecinco (15.5%) compared to Antena 3 (11.5%) and La 1 (9%) and the supremacy of laSexta (7%) over Cuatro (5, 3%).