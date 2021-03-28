The best of the week

Enlarge

At Autocasión we think of people like you, who have little time to review the latest motor news on a daily basis. For this reason, we have thought about grouping the best news of the week so that you do not miss the most important thing.

Every week, the world of the motor leaves news of great importance for the lovers of the automotive sector. Thus, in this way, you can see at a quick glance the highlights of the week.

The Ford Kuga already has this traditional hybrid version that may be the most reasonable alternative for a larger audience. We have examined it thoroughly and these are our conclusions.

Read more

The sportiest and most radical version of the Continetal GT range, the Continental GT Speed ​​has improved in many aspects, notably the dynamism. Do you want to know how? Keep reading.

Read more

Your usual job may condition the fact that you take a safe driving or road safety course from time to time. That is, at least, the intention of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) and the Labor Inspectorate.

Read more

With a price that does not reach 17,000 euros, the Dacia Spring becomes the cheapest electric car on the market today, a model designed for intensive use in the city.

Read more

With more than ten million units sold and seventy years of history, the Toyota Land Cruiser has become a myth that deserves tribute. Introduced in 1951 as a light 4 × 4 vehicle for the army, the Toyota all-terrain vehicle is now celebrating its 70th birthday.

Read more

They are the new enemy of badly behaved drivers. We tell you which sanctions are fined and which are not.

Read more

After being marketed in Russia and South Korea, the Renault Arkana arrives in Europe, a coupe SUV that will have a hybrid version and a micro-hybrid version. Its price starts at 27,080 euros.

Read more

During 2020, in the course of the pandemic, there has been a fine that has multiplied: the non-identification of the sanctioned driver.

Read more

After knowing its plug-in hybrid version, we meet again with the sportiest Octavia, the Octavia RS, with its gasoline engine. This is how it goes.

Read more

Elon Musk has denied information suggesting that the Teslas were spying on China and that the authorities had banned them from sensitive high-security areas.

Read more