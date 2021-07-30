The best of the first week: Two historic silvers and a very worked bronze

The first week of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has not been bad for the Spanish delegation, which has achieved three highly worked metals to premiere a medal table that still has more medals to host.

Adriana Cerezo released the locker

The young Adriana Cerezo, 17, won Spain’s first medal in Tokyo, and she did it with nothing more and nothing less than with a very great silver.

Taekwondo | Adriana Cerezo hangs a bittersweet silver medal

The taekwondo player left big names like Tijana Bogdanovic, Wu Jingyu and Ruyike Yildrim on the way to sneak into the final and face the Thai Panipak Wongpattanaki.

The Madrilenian brushed gold, but ended up giving it up in the last seconds of the final. Despite this, he achieved a worthy silver flavored with something else.

David Valero starred in an epic comeback

The second Spanish metal came thanks to the prodigious legs of the Granada-born David Valero, who made a comeback that seemed impossible to get the bronze in Mountain Bike.

Mountain Bike | David Valero achieves the bronze medal after a stellar comeback

Valero began the test with a bad start that weighed, a priori, his chances. But, far from giving up, the Spaniard believed it and began to climb positions turning what seemed like a utopia into a reality.

In the absence of a lap for the finale, the Spanish achieved third place in the test, which would mean the first Spanish bronze in Tokyo.

Maialen Chourraut made history again and expanded his legend

The Basque paddler has been so far the last Spanish to hang a metal around her neck. Maialen, who already knows what it is to achieve glory in the Olympic Games, arrived in Tokyo at 38 years old and with the doubt whether this would be his last Olympic adventure.

Slalom | Maialen Chourraut silver to enlarge its legend

However, the Spaniard used her seniority to keep a cool head and sign an excellent time (106.63) that put the Spaniard at the top of the standings for a while. Only the german Ricarda Funk was able to overcome this great brand. While favorite Jessica Fox had to settle for bronze.

Enmanuel Reyes and Pablo Carreño, other great names who will fight for a medal

Enmanuel Reyes has been one of the great surprises of this first week. The boxer surprised by knocking out the Olympic runner-up in Rio 2016 and staying just one fight to secure the bronze. Thus, would return to Spanish boxing a metal something that has not happened since Sydney 2000.

Tennis | Carreño-Medvedev: To the epic for the metal (6-2, 7-6 -5-)

Pablo Carreño has been the most positive news in Spanish tennis. After the painful defeats of Carla Suárez, Muguruza and the heat stroke that forced Paula Badosa to retire, the Asturian tennis player gave the surprise by eliminating Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals and fell in the semifinals against Khachanov. Will fight for bronze against the loser of the match between Djokovic and Zverev.

Boxing | Reyes Pla’s impressive blow to knock down the Olympic runner-up

Spanish teams, great news

Another very positive facet of these Games for Spain has been in team sports.

The basketball team, both men and women, has responded with spades. Those of Scariolo they are already in rooms after beating Japan and Argentina, while the girls are one step away from achieving it after defeating South Korea and Serbia.

In football, those of Luis de La Fuente they will face Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals after a group stage in which there have been lights and shadows, but in which the classification as first has been achieved after drawing against Egypt and Argentina and knocking down Australia.

Basketball | Relive Ricky Rubio’s exhibition against Argentina

Handball is also one of the strengths. Hispanics have completed a full of victories so far, while the Warriors reap two triumphs and a single defeat.

Finally, the ‘redsticks’ do not disappoint either. The men’s team is already in the Hockey quarterfinals while the women’s team, with two wins and two losses, has yet to fight for the pass.

Football | Spain-Argentina: A quarterfinal with approved scraping (1-1)

Mireia Belmonte and Niko Shera could not get a medal

Two great candidates to add metals to the Spanish locker could not do so. In swimming, the Barcelona swimmer managed to qualify for the end of the 400 styles, but it was left out of the free 800.

Judo | Niko Shera runs out of medals and breaks into a heartbroken cry

For his part, Niko Shera had a tough day in which he had to sweat a lot to get into the play-off for the bronze, where he ended up losing to Davlat Bobonov.

