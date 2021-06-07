the best of Telegram without installing anything on your devices

With more than 2 billion monthly active users, WhatsApp is the most popular mobile messaging app of the world. Except for geographical exceptions such as China, where WeChat or QQ are more popular. With everything, Telegram is gaining users by leaps and bounds to the point of exceeding 500 million monthly active users. There is still a way to go, but his popularity is on the rise. Among other things, because you can use Telegram on PC, smartphone, tablet and there is even a Telegram Web.

Naps familiar with WhatsApp and you know WhatsApp Web, you can connect the dots and deduce that Telegram Web is very similar. Come on, it’s just the browser version of this messaging app. Easy to install, you only need your phone at hand, it allows you to contact your Telegram contacts without having to install Telegram for PC. And it is that sometimes you have to Internet access from third-party devices with limitations and blocks.

Why use Telegram Web

Telegram recommends that you use their official applications. There are also unofficial applications thanks to the fact that their API is public. The app for Android, the iPhone and / or iPad, Telegram for PC or Mac … But there is also the possibility of accessing Telegram from a web browser through Telegram Web. It has its advantages and reason for being.

You don’t have to install anything on your computer if you don’t want to. You can access Telegram even if the computer you use prevents you from installing it. It automatically synchronizes with the Telegram network. The connection is secure. It “installs” and configures in seconds. good alternative if Telegram for PC or Mac gives you problems.

For the rest, Telegram Web has most of the functions that make Telegram a great application. Talk to contacts or groups, send and receive all kinds of content, filter that content or search for messages, use emojis and Stickers, record voice messages …

How to start using Telegram Web

To get started with Telegram Web you just need open a web browser anyone and write the official address from which you can configure your account. We start from the basis that you already have Telegram installed on your phone or on another device. Therefore, Telegram Web will ask you for your phone number. Then it will ask you if it is correct.

You will receive a numeric code to your smartphone after a few seconds. We introduce it in the browser version of Telegram and that’s it. That easy. The Telegram app on your phone will warn you that if you have received that numeric code without asking for it, it is because it is trying to access your account. But this time it is not.

As you can see, Telegram Web is very similar to Telegram for PC or for smartphones. It has the basic functions to communicate, manage files and messages, etc. And all without asking for permissions and bypassing any blockage or impediment That you put the device from which you are connecting. And if the Telegram Web URL is blocked as well, try using a web proxy for smooth access.

Log out without leaving a trace

If you display the Telegram Web menu in the upper left corner, you will be able to access Settings. And from there you will see Active sessions. Telegram Web counts as one more session. You can keep it open or close it every time you stop using it. It will depend on the use you make of the computer or device on which you have accessed Telegram Web.

By default, if you close the tab of the browser version of Telegram, when you reopen it, you will have access to Telegram again. To exit that session, you can do it from Settings> Sign out. Just in case, he will ask you again.

If you no longer have access to Telegram Web, you can log out from another device where you have Telegram installed. You will have to go to Settings> Devices. Clicking on Edit an icon will appear for revoke access to Telegram Web. By clicking on this icon you will close the Telegram Web session remotely.

