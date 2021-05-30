The best of Stephen Curry in the 2021 season

In this article we will be highlights of the Golden State Warriors player, Stephen Curry in this season 2020 2021 in the NBA.

Stephen Curry He is one of the best scorers in the NBA in general currently and we will be seeing a mix of all his plays of the season in the NBA.

The base Stephen Curry this season could not pass at the exit of the playoffs on the NBA but anyway or some incredible numbers even competing towards the MVP award of the 2020 2021 season overall.

Here the video:

This season Stephen Curry he averaged 32 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, he is one of the players with the most triple this season, despite the fact that he did not make it to the playoffs in the regular season, he had some well-fought games before very efficient vouchers from the NBA.

His team Golden state warriors he was qualified the new decisive against the Memphis Grizzlies team in a well-closed game on both sides.