The realme X50 Pro arrives with the best features on the market and a very attractive price.

Thanks to this offer you can get the best realme smartphone with 100 euros discount. We are not talking about its basic version, but the model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage, which you can choose in red or green. All you have to do is apply the coupon ESEDWBX50PRO.

He realme X50 Pro, which we analyzed some time ago, comes with the best Qualcomm processor, 4 cameras and a battery that exceeds 4,000 mAh. This is all you earn if you opt for realme’s smartphone.

This is the device of realme

The realme X50 Pro arrives with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution. It could not be otherwise, it incorporates a 90 Hz refresh rate, which gives it a pleasant fluidity. Believe me, once you try such a screen, you can’t go back to traditional 60Hz.

In his guts, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the most powerful processor that the American firm has manufactured. There will be nothing that you can not move freely, if you are looking for maximum power, it is your processor. You can find it with models of 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM.

realme X50 Pro 5G

specs

Dimensions158.96 x 74.2.7 x 9.36 mm

207 grams of weight

6.44-inch Super AMOLED display

Gorilla Glass 5

90 Hz refresh rate

Resolution Full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G

RAM6 / 8 / 12GB LPDDR5

Operating system: Real UI based on Android 10

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

CamerasRear: 64 MP f / 1.8 main + 8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle + 12 MP f / 2.5 telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom + 2 MP portrait lens. 20x hybrid zoom

Frontal: 32 MP + 8 MP

4,200 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charge

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C, NFC, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS dual frequency, vibration motor Tactile Linear Motor

Starting price From 599 euros

The Asian company has added 4 cameras to the back of its flagship: a 64 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a telephoto lens with 12 megapixels and a 2 megapixel sensor for the portrait mode. On its front, it adds a double hole with 32 and 8 megapixel sensors.

It may interest you | Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, what offer and model would you stay with?

Inside is also a battery of 4,200 mAh, with a powerful 65W fast charge. It is very fast, you only have to wait 40 minutes to fully charge it. This realme X50 Pro also has a USB type C, 5G and NFC connectivity, with which you can easily transfer files and pay without removing your wallet.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary depending on stock and store demand.

You have many more offers like this on our Telegram channel, join us!

Follow Explica.co