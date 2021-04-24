The best of life, Maribel Guardia in elegant printed dress | INSTAGRAM

Dazzling as is her custom, the charismatic actress born in Costa Rica, Maribel Guardia, captivated her loyal audience on social networks by posting three charming photographs, wearing an elegant print dress.

Showing her figure to the fullest, she also singer, posed demonstrating that age does not matter, if not the talent and passion with which the activities are carried out, to stand out everywhere, just as she has done since she began her artistic career in our country.

Coupled with the fact that this iconic driver always stands out for her famous outfits, because whatever the occasion, it shows that his sense of fashion is one of the best among the outstanding figures in the artistic environment in Mexico.

Also, whatever the occasion, Maribel always shines radiant Y attractiveWearing tremendous heels, which delineate her figure, give her height and of course, tone her already shapely legs, her loyal audience applauds this wholesale.

On this occasion, the beautiful mother of Julián Figueroa, decided to wear a comfortable and flirty Chanel cut dress, which, as rarely happens, covers all her charms, however, she did not want to highlight her small waist. same that is the envy of many within the artistic environment.

With a wide belt placed at the height of her waist, it was that the splendid Televisa collaborator outlined her attractive silhouette, with which she fell in love with thousands within social networks, and as is typical of her, adorned her photos with a charming phrase .

“Enjoy the madness, it is always the one that will keep you sane and firm in the lowest moments,” she wrote while in the images she was accompanied by two of her dogs, who also looked very beautiful.

The publication has managed to gather more than 52 thousand “likes” and a large number of comments that have been devoted to flattering the unmissable beauty of Guardia, because as we well know, she is one of the television celebrities well recognized and loved by the public, and this can be seen perfectly on his social networks, where he gathers millions of followers.