Since the suspension of sports activity and the decree of compulsory social isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, several athletes have taken advantage of social networks to approach fans and offer entertainment from their homes.

In this way, Douglas Costa made a live in his official Instagram account in which he decided to answer different questions that his followers asked him and surprised with a phrase that impacted the world of soccer.

The 29-year-old Brazilian was asked about who is the best player Juventus has, his current club. “The strongest partner is Paulino,” said the winger without hesitation, referring to Dybala.

The statement upset the public since it did not choose Cristiano Ronaldo, five-time Ballon d’Or winner, champion of five Champions League (one with Manchester United and four with Real Madrid) and a Euro Cup with Portugal.

La Joya, who has the legendary 10 worn by the Italian on his back (he played 19 seasons with the Bianconeras shirt), improved his level with the arrival of Maurizio Sarri. The coach managed to get the Argentine to get along with CR7, scoring 13 goals and providing 12 assists.

On the other hand, Italy is one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19, so it was that Series A was officially suspended on March 9 and all club squads were quickly quarantined. Costa assured that he wants to return to action as soon as possible: “I can’t wait to go back, also because I don’t know what to do here anymore.”

This week, the UEFA He made “a strong recommendation” to bring the suspended national competitions to an end by means of a telephone meeting with the 55 federations that comprise it. The Italian Federation spoke on Friday to retake Series A “at the end of May or early June ”, insisting on the economic importance of the return. This Tuesday the 20 clubs in Series A unanimously decided to support the return of the competition.