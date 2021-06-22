The best of Garmin watches has a € 200 discount: the Prime Day leaves a gift for triathletes and runners | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Garmin has signed up for Amazon Prime Day with quite aggressive sales. One of them affects what can be considered as its best sports watch, the Fenix ​​6X Pro.

If you are an athlete and you like to measure all the values ​​and have all the possible data, surely you already have a sports watch, but which one? There are many segments and price ranges. Undoubtedly, the high-end ones are the most accurate and complete, although they usually require disbursements of more than 500 and 600 euros.

Not always, since On days like Amazon Prime Day it is not like that, and the proof of it is this: the Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro It is reduced to 499 euros, that is, it has a discount of about 200 euros, which is not bad at all.

This elite sports watch has the BodyBattery function, pulse oximeter and all the running metrics you can imagine, plus dozens of sports modes, including triathlon.

It is the lowest price it has had so far in Amazon Spain, a great opportunity to have what can be considered the best sports watch for triathlon and running, with the permission of other rivals from Garmin itself or from brands such as Polar and Suunto.

VO2 Max, SpO2, Garmin Pay, and advanced running metrics

This Fenix ​​6X Pro measures practically everything that a sports watch can measure in 2021, including some physical values ​​that have only just been incorporated into the repertoire of these devices, such as SpO2 or VO2 Max, especially useful to know the state of your cardiovascular system .

But it is not only that, but also It has an NFC chip so you can pay with Garmin Pay. This, for example, allows you to go out to train without having to carry your wallet or mobile with you and pay at any store with your watch.

However, the most remarkable thing of all is its advanced running metrics, which really justifies paying the 499 euros it costs. It is what helps to improve your performance day after day by comparing your results by partials and by series and even virtually competing against yourself when doing the same route.

As your pace progresses, Garmin calculates how long it will take you to cover a given distance, such as a marathon, useful to know what state you are in for a race.

