The best odds for Group B

06/04/2021 at 8:50 PM CEST

Already analyzed the group A of the Copa América, what can you read here, we go to Group B, in which there is a clear favorite to be in the next round.

Brazil is the number one candidate. It does not seem real that it could lose the first position of the group and Betfair places its first position at 1.3. Ridiculous and without apparent value. The story of this group is to discover if someone will be able to face a Brazil that has a additional weapon like playing at home. An unexpected support that increases their options to continue adding titles to the list of titles.

The truth is that his favoritism in the group is more than justified. A selection with Neymar, Roberto Firmino, Vinicius and Ederson, among many others, should be at least in the final of the competition. A fee that, by the way, goes only until the 1.5, which speaks of their superiority even with respect to the teams of the other group. Finish champion of the Copa América 2021 is paid to 2.1, a fee that is already starting to be interesting.

What do we have outside of Brazil? The second favorite of the group is Colombia. The coffee growers also arrive with the controversy of the non-inclusion of James RodríguezDespite the fact that the Everton midfielder appears to be available and healthy to play. Their quota to remaining group champions is 4.5. Very high and with a certain value, since if there is a disaster in Brazil, the only real option is that of Colombia.

The other three candidates are light years away. Peru, fee 12.0, Ecuador, fee 18.0, Y Venezuela, to a stratospheric 41.0.

The funny thing is how once the group stage is over, Colombia’s options grow and that is in the final is paid to 3.75, unless they finish first in the group.

In this context, we hardly see any value in betting on Brazil, group champions, because a stumble can complicate their options and compromise a very low quota. For those who trust Brazil, we prefer to keep that win the tournament to installment 2.1.