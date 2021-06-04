The best odds for Group B

06/04/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

We are leaving today for Group B of Euro 2020, which faces Belgium, Russia, Finland and Denmark. Very even, although with the clear favorite of Belgium, semifinalist of the last World Cup in Russia and with the aim of finally taking a definitive step in a great international tournament.

A priori, the odds do not expect many surprises in terms of qualifying for the round of 16. The fact that the four best third opens the range of candidates for the second round and this is especially noticeable in this group, where three teams have a very low quota and only Finland stands out, 3.5. It seems daring to think that the Finns will be able to make enough revenue to watch the qualifying rounds.

More interesting is if we focus on the share of group champion. Here we already find an interesting Belgium at par. Let the ‘Red Devils’ be 1.83 if they are first in the group it is more than juicy. By name they are the best selection in the group and are no longer the eternal promise of other tournaments. They already have a semifinals on their backs. With a Kevin de Bruyne in full swing, a Romelu Lukaku in great scoring condition and a goal defended by Thibaut Courtois, not trusting in the Belgian first place is foolhardy.

If to this same bet we add that Denmark came second, the quota shoots us up to 3.2, while if we trust more in Russia, a quarterfinalist in its World Cup, it goes until 6.0.

For those who like risk, Betfair also offers us the market to guess in which order the group will finish. The most likely option, depending on the quotas, is to be 1st Belgium, 2nd Denmark, 3rd Russia and 4th Finland. This option trades at 4.33.

The craziest would be that Finland leads the group, Russia is second, Denmark third and Belgium last.. This goes up to the insanity of 226.0.Belgium group winners 1.83