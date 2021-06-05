The best odds for Group A

06/04/2021 at 8:47 PM CEST

Group A of the Copa América is the Argentina group. That is the main slogan. Argentina is the favorite to be in the next round, as is normal, since, after Brazil, it is the favorite to win the tournament.

That Leo Messi and his team lead the group is at 1.67, a quota that borders on the value, but of which doubts enter when one takes a look at his calendar. Argentina will start the competition against Chile and then play against Uruguay, two encounters that are not close to being simple. In addition, they will no longer have the support of playing at home, since the venue has moved to Brazil, enemy territory.

So what is left for us? The second option for group champion is Uruguay. The options for the Charrúa are to win the essential matches, that is, Paraguay and Bolivia, also win against Chile and not lose against Argentina. A complicated task for a team that has quite a few chiaroscuro in its squad and that will have to rely heavily on Luis Suárez’s scoring nose and physical condition.

What Uruguay win the group is paid at 3.6.

The third option is that of Chile and its path should be similar to that of Uruguay. Their quota is higher because they start playing against Argentina and here their options may already be wasted with a defeat, while a victory would boost them and put a lot of pressure on their rivals. The odds on Betfair are quoted up to 5.5. Very high, but also very risky.

As the last two possibilities we have the impossible ones. Virtually no one would bet because Bolivia or Paraguay be group champions. It is a chimera, a utopia. Only an impossible setback for the other three would give them any chance to end up leading the pack. That is why Paraguay’s quota is 18.0, while Bolivia’s goes up to 101.0.