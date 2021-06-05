The Best New Rom-Coms of 2021

We could all use a little more (or, like, a truckload of) romance and light-hearted comedy in our lives. While turning on a classic is always satisfactory, you can’t beat experiencing a new rom-com for the first time — especially when it becomes one you know you’ll endlessly rewatch. Some VERY good options are slated for this year.

You know the drill: Make sure you’re prepped with the essentials — tissues, popcorn, your significant other or body pillow stand-in — while you view these new rom-coms. Many have already hit streaming services (aka they make excellent inspo for living out your own rom-com dreams this summer) and others are currently scheduled to come out later this year.

Squared Love

In this Polish film, a woman leads a double life as a model and teacher, Hannah Montana-style. Naturally, she ends up in a love triangle with herself and a celeb journalist. He’s a big lady’s man but falls for both of her identities. I sense there will be a big, dramatic reveal that involves a wig coming off!

Locked Down

Ah yes, if you’re looking for a relatable rom-com, this one hits hard in more ways than one. It stars Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor as a couple in London who decide to separate just before they become stuck in a mandatory lockdown because of the pandemic. While in cohabitation hell — after tons of poetry and wine — they plan to rob a Harrods department store. Casual!

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things

It’s nothing new: Two teens are stuck in an endless time loop and inevitably fall in love with each other. What this film has that others like it don’t? It involves a super-cute map of moments when all of the randomness in life turns into something perfect. It’s heart-warming, to say the least!

The Right One

Thanks to a goofy man who constantly changes people to avoid dealing with the trauma of his past, a novelist beats her writer’s block. But as she falls for him, she starts to wonder if she even knows who he really is. It’s deep, but promises plenty of laughs!

West Side Story

Director Steven Spielberg is bringing this 1957 musical romance back to the big screen after it was first adapted in 1961. Inspired by Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” of course, it follows two teens from rival street gangs who fall in love during the 1950s in New York City. It stars Ansel Elgort, Maddie Ziegler, and Rita Moreno.

Release date: December 10

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Prepare to double up on tissues for this one! In the final installment of To All the Boys, it’s senior year for Lara Jean Covey. That means making lasting memories (at prom!) And figuring out college plans. Lara Jean is set on going to school with Peter — that is, until two life-changing trips have her reimagining what life could look like after graduation with and without him.

Coming 2 America

In this sequel to the 1988 comedy Coming to America, the now-king of the African nation of Zamunda (Eddie Murphy) travels back to Queens, New York, with his confidante (Arsenio Hall) for a new adventure — the first of which involved finding an intelligent wife. The star-studded cast includes returning actors like Shari Headley and James Earl Jones along with new members like Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan.

Blithe Spirit

Imagine being in a love triangle with your current wife of five years and your dead first wife whose soul has been summoned by a spiritualist, who you thought was a fraud. That’s what happens in this comedy, when a writer who is having major writer’s block hires a woman to conduct a séance of his home for content inspiration.

The Kissing Booth 3

This Wattpad story turned widely adored franchise continues with its third and final film. It picks up Elle and Noah’s story where the sequel left off: It’s the summer before college, and Elle has to decide between Harvard, the school her boyfriend Noah attends, or Berkley, where her bestie / Noah’s brother Lee is going. She ~ secretly ~ weighs both options.

Release date: Summer 2021

Cinderella

While there are countless Cinderella-based movies — from Brandy’s live-action remake to Hilary Duff’s 2004 rom-com — they never get old. The next Cinderella reboot stars Camila Cabello in her debut acting role as the princess. The cast reportedly also includes Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, Pierce Brosnan, and Billy Porter.

Release date: TBA

Stars Fell on Alabama

When a Hollywood agent wants to impress his friends at their 15-year high school reunion, he does the only logical thing: He gets an actress to pretend to be his girlfriend. Yes, you know where this is headed! The faux relationship is bound to become more than a deception as they spend quality time in his southern hometown.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Starring the geniuses who gave us Bridesmaids — Kristin Wiig and Annie Mumolo — this comedy follows lifelong BFFs who decide to leave their small Midwestern town for an extravagant vacation in Florida. Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Vanessa Bayer, and Wendi McLendon-Covey are also in the cast.

Falling for Figaro

Set in the Scottish Highlands, this rom-com follows a woman who quits her job and leaves her longtime boyfriend to become an opera singer. As she trains with an expert, she meets another opera singer in training. The two are in competition, but that likely won’t stop them from falling for each other.

Release date: TBA

